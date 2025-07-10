Add 2TB of storage to your handheld gaming PC for just $149 with this new Prime Day deal — score a massive 40% off WD's SN770M, now at its lowest-ever price

This is a great deal! Now with 40% off the MSRP, the 2TB WD Black SN770M is a great buy for your Steam Deck and many other handheld gaming PC. It will even work extremely well inside my Khadas Mind.

The crop of 2230 size storage is getting better and better, but this little drive, first released in late 2023, still represents great value for money and offers a significant performance boost for your handheld gaming PC.

In our four-star review, we loved the all-around excellent performance of this M.2 2230 NVMe drive, and that the drive uses TLC instead of the slower and inconsistent QLC. The SN770M has the same SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1 controller as the SN770, which was also used on the WD Blue SN580.

Save 41% WD 2TB SN770M 2230 NVMe SSD: was $251 now $149 at Amazon All-time low price The SN770M is a great drive for PC gaming handhelds and small form factor PCs that support NVMe M.2 2230 drives. With up to 4,850MB/s sequential write and 5,150MB/s sequential read, this little drive packs a punch!

In the review, we tested the SN770M using Valve's Steam Deck and found that it handled general Steam Deck tasks without issue. Coming in average or better in every test. As you can see, it blazes past the eMMC that Valve uses in the 64GB Steam Deck.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Adding the SN770M to your Steam Deck is a simple process. Just remove a few screws from the unit, locate the M.2 slot, remove the foil pouch (don't rip it!) and place your SN770M in the slot, put the pouch back on and then fasten everything up. All you need to do then is download the Steam OS installer and follow the instructions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product 500GB 1TB 2TB Pricing $79.99 $109.99 $239.99 Form Factor M.2 2230, Single-Sided M.2 2230, Single-Sided M.2 2230, Single-Sided Interface / Protocol PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4 PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4 PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4 Controller SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1 SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1 SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1 DRAM N/A (HMB) N/A (HMB) N/A (HMB) Memory WD/Kioxia 112-Layer TLC (BiCS5) WD/Kioxia 112-Layer TLC (BiCS5) WD/Kioxia 112-Layer TLC (BiCS5) Sequential Read 5,000 MB/s 5,150 MB/s 5,150 MB/s Sequential Write 4,000 MB/s 4,900 MB/s 4,850 MB/s Random Read 460K 740K 650K Random Write 800K 800K 800K Security N/A N/A N/A Endurance (TBW) 300TB 600TB 1,200TB Part Number WDBDNH5000ABK-WRSN WDBDNH0010BBK-WRSN WDBDNH0020BBK-WRSN Warranty 5-Year 5-Year 5-Year

For the money, we think the WD Black SN770M is the best option for maximum performance at 2TB for M.2 2230/2242 host devices. It is an excellent addition to the M.2 2230 SSD stable. 2TB of high performance in a short, single-sided package is nothing short of amazing.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.