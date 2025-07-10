Add 2TB of storage to your handheld gaming PC for just $149 with this new Prime Day deal — score a massive 40% off WD's SN770M, now at its lowest-ever price
Save 40% and take all your games with you
This is a great deal! Now with 40% off the MSRP, the 2TB WD Black SN770M is a great buy for your Steam Deck and many other handheld gaming PC. It will even work extremely well inside my Khadas Mind.
The crop of 2230 size storage is getting better and better, but this little drive, first released in late 2023, still represents great value for money and offers a significant performance boost for your handheld gaming PC.
In our four-star review, we loved the all-around excellent performance of this M.2 2230 NVMe drive, and that the drive uses TLC instead of the slower and inconsistent QLC. The SN770M has the same SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1 controller as the SN770, which was also used on the WD Blue SN580.
All-time low price
The SN770M is a great drive for PC gaming handhelds and small form factor PCs that support NVMe M.2 2230 drives. With up to 4,850MB/s sequential write and 5,150MB/s sequential read, this little drive packs a punch!
In the review, we tested the SN770M using Valve's Steam Deck and found that it handled general Steam Deck tasks without issue. Coming in average or better in every test. As you can see, it blazes past the eMMC that Valve uses in the 64GB Steam Deck.
Adding the SN770M to your Steam Deck is a simple process. Just remove a few screws from the unit, locate the M.2 slot, remove the foil pouch (don't rip it!) and place your SN770M in the slot, put the pouch back on and then fasten everything up. All you need to do then is download the Steam OS installer and follow the instructions.
Product
500GB
1TB
2TB
Pricing
$79.99
$109.99
$239.99
Form Factor
M.2 2230, Single-Sided
M.2 2230, Single-Sided
M.2 2230, Single-Sided
Interface / Protocol
PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4
PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4
PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4
Controller
SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1
SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1
SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1
DRAM
N/A (HMB)
N/A (HMB)
N/A (HMB)
Memory
WD/Kioxia 112-Layer TLC (BiCS5)
WD/Kioxia 112-Layer TLC (BiCS5)
WD/Kioxia 112-Layer TLC (BiCS5)
Sequential Read
5,000 MB/s
5,150 MB/s
5,150 MB/s
Sequential Write
4,000 MB/s
4,900 MB/s
4,850 MB/s
Random Read
460K
740K
650K
Random Write
800K
800K
800K
Security
N/A
N/A
N/A
Endurance (TBW)
300TB
600TB
1,200TB
Part Number
WDBDNH5000ABK-WRSN
WDBDNH0010BBK-WRSN
WDBDNH0020BBK-WRSN
Warranty
5-Year
5-Year
5-Year
For the money, we think the WD Black SN770M is the best option for maximum performance at 2TB for M.2 2230/2242 host devices. It is an excellent addition to the M.2 2230 SSD stable. 2TB of high performance in a short, single-sided package is nothing short of amazing.
