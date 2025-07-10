Best Amazon Prime Day Hard Drive deals 2025 — stellar third-day HDD deals from WD, Seagate, and Toshiba

Amazon Prime Day has entered day two, and the deals on hard drives are still coming thick and fast. In fact, day two has yielded some brand new savings we didn't get on day one. Mechanical hard drives may seem like ancient technology, but they still provide 'good enough' performance in many applications, and easily offer the most storage capacity for the price. Amazon Prime Day is the best time of the year to find the deepest discounts on the Best Hard Drives on the market, and we've collected the best deals here in this constantly-updated article.

Be alert when looking at HDDs, as not every drive is born equal and worthy of your money or a place of honor in your PC. Differences in recording technologies, like whether the drive uses conventional magnetic recording (CMR) or shingled magnetic recording (SMR), comes with or without DRAM, and the spindle speeds they offer can all have a tremendous impact on the performance and pricing of your drive. That's why we've listed the best HDDs deals below based on our in-depth knowledge, gained from years of thorough reviews, expansive benchmarks, and extensive experience with hard drives.

We list internal drives for PCs, the best HDDs for NAS systems, and external hard drives, with the latter possibly including shuckable drives, meaning you can pry the HDD out of the external casing and use it in your desktop PC. Proceed at your own risk with Shucking, though: Shucking the drive voids the warranty, but you do get a capable drive for far cheaper than you normally would (be sure to do your homework first to determine if the drive can be shucked; not all models can).

Amazon Prime Day Best HDD Deals

Save 31% Seagate 16TB IronWolf Pro ST16000NT001: was $392 now $269 at Newegg This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 256MB of cache, hits a blistering 270 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Save 13% Seagate 24TB IronWolf Pro ST24000NT002: was $479 now $419 at Newegg This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, hits a blistering 285 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Save 34% Seagate 20TB IronWolf Pro ST20000NT001: was $500 now $329 at BHPhoto This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, hits a blistering 285 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Amazon Prime Day Best External HDD Deals

Save 18% Seagate Expansion 20TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive: was $280 now $230 at Best Buy This 20TB desktop behemoth is selling for $50 off. It features a USB 3.0 Gen 1 (USB-C) connection to the host and includes an AC adapter. Seagate doesn't specify whether or not this drive uses slower SMR technology, so it's a safe bet that it does. That means it will be suitable for data archival and bulk data storage purposes, but don't expect it to be a speed demon.

Save 42% WD Elements 18TB Desktop External Hard Drive: was $529 now $308 at Amazon This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. The drive has a two-year warranty and communicates via the USB 3.0 interface with the host. It also has an included power connector. Be sure to clip the coupon to get the full discount!

HDD Deals: What to Look For

It is important to be aware of the drive’s form factor , with 3.5” being the most common for the best HDDs (this is the only type we cover). If you need 2.5”, your options are more limited, especially for capacity. Otherwise, your computer case’s ability to house a certain number of 3.5” drives might be your primary limitation.

The ubiquitous SATA interface is used for desktop PCs, and most motherboards have ample available ports, which makes expansion easy. Most consumer NAS systems also use SATA, with the SAS interface typically reserved for servers and enterprise-class NAS.

If you're shopping for an HDD, you’re probably looking for the lowest possible cost per terabyte, but you should also consider performance and support for specific applications. There are several potential performance pitfalls to consider when purchasing a new HDD, and the type of recording technology is one of the most crucial factors. Unless you are solely interested in cost and willing to sacrifice performance, we only recommend conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drives and not shingled (SMR), as the latter comes with performance and operational caveats.

For performance, HDDs are also often gauged by rotations per minute (RPM), which is usually a direct indicator of performance. The RPM value affects both sequential transfers and random access latency . Lower RPM drives tend to be quieter and more efficient, while higher RPM drives have better performance. There are also variable RPM drives that try to achieve the best of both worlds. Power draw, heat, and noise are factors related to performance.

HDDs also have a certain amount of DRAM to help temporarily cache data. This amount of cache typically scales with the drive's capacity . More cache is, of course, better, but if it comes at the expense of something else — for example, a support service — then you should carefully consider your priorities when making a purchase.

You will want specialized drives for NAS, surveillance/DVR/NVR, raw storage for media and backups, or for heavier workloads. Certain drives will offer a better value for the money if you just want the extra capacity, or you may require a lower RPM drive to avoid the noise associated with faster drives.

