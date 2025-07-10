Best Amazon Prime Day Hard Drive deals 2025 — stellar third-day HDD deals from WD, Seagate, and Toshiba

By published

Cheap and deep storage.

Best Hard Drive Deals

Amazon Prime Day has entered day two, and the deals on hard drives are still coming thick and fast. In fact, day two has yielded some brand new savings we didn't get on day one. Mechanical hard drives may seem like ancient technology, but they still provide 'good enough' performance in many applications, and easily offer the most storage capacity for the price. Amazon Prime Day is the best time of the year to find the deepest discounts on the Best Hard Drives on the market, and we've collected the best deals here in this constantly-updated article.

Be alert when looking at HDDs, as not every drive is born equal and worthy of your money or a place of honor in your PC. Differences in recording technologies, like whether the drive uses conventional magnetic recording (CMR) or shingled magnetic recording (SMR), comes with or without DRAM, and the spindle speeds they offer can all have a tremendous impact on the performance and pricing of your drive. That's why we've listed the best HDDs deals below based on our in-depth knowledge, gained from years of thorough reviews, expansive benchmarks, and extensive experience with hard drives.

We list internal drives for PCs, the best HDDs for NAS systems, and external hard drives, with the latter possibly including shuckable drives, meaning you can pry the HDD out of the external casing and use it in your desktop PC. Proceed at your own risk with Shucking, though: Shucking the drive voids the warranty, but you do get a capable drive for far cheaper than you normally would (be sure to do your homework first to determine if the drive can be shucked; not all models can).

Amazon Prime Day Best HDD Deals

Seagate BarraCuda 24TB ST24000DM001
Save 18%
Seagate BarraCuda 24TB ST24000DM001: was $299 now $244 at Newegg

This drive is specifically for PC use with a 7,200-RPM spindle speed, 512MB of cache, 190MB/s top speed from its desirable CMR tech, and a two-year warranty.

Western Digital 26TB WD Red Pro NAS
Save 16%
Western Digital 26TB WD Red Pro NAS: was $569 now $476 at Amazon

New for day 2

Get the lowest-ever price on this 26TB version of the Western Digital Red Pro NAS, with 7200 rpm speeds, 512MB cache, and SATA 6 GB/s.

Seagate Exos X20 20TB
Save $370
Seagate Exos X20 20TB : was $699 now $329 at Newegg

 $70 off w/ promo code FTTEU7284, limited offer

This speedy 7,200 RPM drive utilizes fast CMR recording technology, features a 512MB cache, achieves a maximum transfer rate of 285MB/s, and comes with an elite five-year warranty.

Seagate BarraCuda 16TB ST16000DM001
Seagate BarraCuda 16TB ST16000DM001: was $209 now $194 at Newegg

This drive is specifically for PC use with a 7,200-RPM spindle speed, 512MB of cache, 190MB/s top speed from its fast, desirable CMR tech, and a two-year warranty.

Seagate Exos X18 16TB
Save $330
Seagate Exos X18 16TB : was $599 now $269 at Newegg

 $30 off w/ promo code FTTEU7283

This speedy 7,200 RPM drive utilizes fast CMR recording technology, features a 512MB cache, achieves a maximum transfer rate of 270MB/s, and comes with an elite five-year warranty.

Western Digital 16TB WD Red Pro NAS
Save 46%
Western Digital 16TB WD Red Pro NAS: was $519 now $279 at Newegg

This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, tops out at 259 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Seagate 16TB IronWolf Pro ST16000NT001
Save 31%
Seagate 16TB IronWolf Pro ST16000NT001: was $392 now $269 at Newegg

This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 256MB of cache, hits a blistering 270 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Western Digital 10TB WD Red Pro NAS
Save 22%
Western Digital 10TB WD Red Pro NAS: was $279 now $219 at Amazon

This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, tops out at 267 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Seagate 24TB IronWolf Pro ST24000NT002
Save 13%
Seagate 24TB IronWolf Pro ST24000NT002: was $479 now $419 at Newegg

This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, hits a blistering 285 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Seagate 20TB IronWolf Pro ST20000NT001
Save 34%
Seagate 20TB IronWolf Pro ST20000NT001: was $500 now $329 at BHPhoto

This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, hits a blistering 285 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Western Digital WD Black 4TB Gaming HDD WD8002FZBX
Save 13%
Western Digital WD Black 4TB Gaming HDD WD8002FZBX: was $159 now $139 at Newegg

This drive is designed specifically for high-performance PCs, with a top speed of 267 MB/s from its 7,200-RPM spindle speed, fast CMR recording tech, and 256MB of cache. It comes with an excellent five-year warranty.

Western Digital 20TB WD Red Pro NAS
Save 52%
Western Digital 20TB WD Red Pro NAS: was $724 now $349 at Newegg

This 3.5" high-performance drive with desirable CMR tech is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 512MB of cache, tops out at 285 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD
Save 21%
Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD: was $189 now $149 at Amazon

This drive is designed for NAS specifically but will come in a desktop PC, featuring a three-year warranty, speedy CMR tech paired with a 5,640-RPM spindle speed, and 512MB of cache.

Western Digital 4TB WD Gold Enterprise Class Internal Hard Drive
Western Digital 4TB WD Gold Enterprise Class Internal Hard Drive: was $159 now $149 at Amazon

This 3.5" high-performance drive is designed for intense enterprise environments, so it's a tough drive. It comes with desirable CMR tech and is good for desktop PCs or NAS. It spins at a speedy 7,200 RPM, has 256MB of cache, tops out at 267 MB/s, and has an excellent five-year warranty.

Western Digital WD Black 8TB Gaming HDD WD8002FZBX
Save 15%
Western Digital WD Black 8TB Gaming HDD WD8002FZBX: was $199 now $169 at Newegg

This drive is designed specifically for high-performance PCs, with a top speed of 267 MB/s from its 7,200-RPM spindle speed, fast CMR recording tech, and 256MB of cache. It comes with an excellent five-year warranty.

Western Digital 10TB WD_Black
Save 27%
Western Digital 10TB WD_Black: was $259 now $189 at Amazon

New for day two

Get a big saving on the larger 10TB WD_Black gaming HDD, down to the lowest-ever price we've seen for the second day of Amazon's Prime event.

Amazon Prime Day Best External HDD Deals

WD Elements 14TB Desktop External Hard Drive
Save 42%
WD Elements 14TB Desktop External Hard Drive: was $289 now $169 at BHPhoto

This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. The drive has a two-year warranty and communicates via the USB 3.0 interface with the host. It also has an included power connector.

Seagate Expansion 20TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive
Save 18%
Seagate Expansion 20TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive: was $280 now $230 at Best Buy

This 20TB desktop behemoth is selling for $50 off. It features a USB 3.0 Gen 1 (USB-C) connection to the host and includes an AC adapter. Seagate doesn't specify whether or not this drive uses slower SMR technology, so it's a safe bet that it does. That means it will be suitable for data archival and bulk data storage purposes, but don't expect it to be a speed demon.

Western Digital WD 5TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive
Save 17%
Western Digital WD 5TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive: was $139 now $115 at Amazon

This drive features 5TB of spacious storage, a two-year warranty, and communicates via a USB-A connection at 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1). The drive is 4.35 x 3.23 x 0.83" as well, so it's a nice compact form factor that weighs in at a mere half a pound. It comes wiht a two-year warranty.

WD Elements 18TB Desktop External Hard Drive
Save 42%
WD Elements 18TB Desktop External Hard Drive: was $529 now $308 at Amazon

This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. The drive has a two-year warranty and communicates via the USB 3.0 interface with the host. It also has an included power connector. Be sure to clip the coupon to get the full discount!

Western Digital WD Elements 12TB Desktop External Hard Drive
Save 15%
Western Digital WD Elements 12TB Desktop External Hard Drive: was $259 now $219 at Amazon

This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. The drive has a two-year warranty and communicates via the USB 3.0 interface with the host. It also includes a power connector.

Western Digital WD 12TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive
Save 15%
Western Digital WD 12TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive: was $269 now $229 at Amazon

This external storage communicates over the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and has a three-year warranty. It also comes with an additional power connector. However, WD doesn't disclose whether it uses SMR or CMR technology, or its performance specifications.

Western Digital 24TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive
Save 22%
Western Digital 24TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive: was $599 now $469 at Amazon

This external storage communicates over the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and has a three-year warranty. It also comes with an additional power connector. However, WD doesn't disclose whether it uses SMR or CMR technology, or its performance specifications.

Western Digital WD Elements 24TB Desktop External Hard Drive
Save $110
Western Digital WD Elements 24TB Desktop External Hard Drive: was $559 now $449 at Amazon

This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. The drive has a two-year warranty and communicates via the USB 3.0 interface with the host. It also has an included power connector.

Western Digital 6TB My Passport
Save $33.99
Western Digital 6TB My Passport: was $184.99 now $151 at Amazon

New for day two

Get a USB 3.1 external hard drive with 6TB of storage for $159, a 14% saving on the usual price of $184.99.

HDD Deals: What to Look For

  • It is important to be aware of the drive’s form factor, with 3.5” being the most common for the best HDDs (this is the only type we cover). If you need 2.5”, your options are more limited, especially for capacity. Otherwise, your computer case’s ability to house a certain number of 3.5” drives might be your primary limitation.
  • The ubiquitous SATA interface is used for desktop PCs, and most motherboards have ample available ports, which makes expansion easy. Most consumer NAS systems also use SATA, with the SAS interface typically reserved for servers and enterprise-class NAS.
  • If you're shopping for an HDD, you’re probably looking for the lowest possible cost per terabyte, but you should also consider performance and support for specific applications. There are several potential performance pitfalls to consider when purchasing a new HDD, and the type of recording technology is one of the most crucial factors. Unless you are solely interested in cost and willing to sacrifice performance, we only recommend conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drives and not shingled (SMR), as the latter comes with performance and operational caveats.
  • For performance, HDDs are also often gauged by rotations per minute (RPM), which is usually a direct indicator of performance. The RPM value affects both sequential transfers and random access latency. Lower RPM drives tend to be quieter and more efficient, while higher RPM drives have better performance. There are also variable RPM drives that try to achieve the best of both worlds. Power draw, heat, and noise are factors related to performance.
  • HDDs also have a certain amount of DRAM to help temporarily cache data. This amount of cache typically scales with the drive's capacity. More cache is, of course, better, but if it comes at the expense of something else — for example, a support service — then you should carefully consider your priorities when making a purchase.
  • You will want specialized drives for NAS, surveillance/DVR/NVR, raw storage for media and backups, or for heavier workloads. Certain drives will offer a better value for the money if you just want the extra capacity, or you may require a lower RPM drive to avoid the noise associated with faster drives.

