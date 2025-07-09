Best Amazon Prime Day PC and laptop deals 2025 — deals from Amazon and others

Amazon Prime Day has officially started, and we're on the hunt for all the best PCs and laptops money can buy. Prime Day is a great time to score a saving on a whole system, saving you some of the inconvenience and jeopardy of building your own rig from scratch.

We're highlighting the best deals below and regularly updating this list. We select deals based on our in-depth knowledge, gained from thorough reviews, expansive benchmarks, and extensive historical price analysis.

However, if you spot a stellar deal, you'll need to act quickly — these deals often don't last long. If you're looking for recommendations regardless of price, check out our lists of best gaming laptops, best gaming laptops under $1,500, best gaming laptops under $1,000, and best gaming PCs.

Amazon Prime Day Best PC deals

Save $400 Dell Tower Plus Desktop PC: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Dell The Tower Plus PC packs a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) graphics card. Storage is a 1TB SSD, and the RAM included is 16GB of DDR5 5200 MT/s. Power through those productivity workloads.

Save $100 Apple Mac Mini, M4: was $599 now $499 at Amazon Be sure to clip the coupon in order to get the full discount. The Mac Mini is a desktop with a small footprint, plenty of ports, and Apple's latest M4 processor. This system also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Save $500 HP OMEN Transcend Laptop 14-fb1047nr: was $1,999 now $1,499 at HP US HP is having an excellent sale on the OMEN Transcend 14-fb1047nr, which is equipped with a Core Ultra 7 255H processor, 16GB of LPDDR5, a 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 120Hz display, and an RTX 5060. Use coupon code LEVELUP20 at checkout.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Productivity

Save $261 HP Victus 15: was $979 now $718 at Walmart This budget gaming laptop gives you an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, a Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's not a cutting-edge gaming laptop, but, it should be enough to play most games at low to medium settings.

Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023): was $1,649 now $1,352 at Walmart With a 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz display, the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) gaming laptop is a powerful gaming machine thanks to its inclusion of a Ryzen 9-7845HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Save $400 Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart Within $20 of all-time low pricing. The MacBook Air M1 is equipped with a 13.3-inch Retina display, boasting a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The device is powered by the M1 chip, complemented by 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Save 28% HP Victus 15 (15-fb3093dx): was $899 now $649 at Best Buy This budget gaming laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of memory. You get a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop (2021): was $639 now $419 at Amazon This Lenovo IdeaPad is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with integrated AMD graphics that output to a 15.6-inch FHD display. It comes with 512 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of DDR4. For a laptop released in 2021, it still stands up as a fairly substantial laptop for both light gaming and casual use.

