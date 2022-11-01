Gaming is an expensive hobby between pricey games and the hardware to play it on. But you don't necessarily need to spend thousands of dollars on a gaming notebook to get playing. There are a number of gaming laptops out there for under $1,000 that will get you a 1080p screen, a gaming-grade CPU and a discrete GPU.



Will you have to turn down the settings? Possibly, depending on the game. . There are going to be caveats in this price range. Some won't have the latest-generation processors, GPUs won’t be the most powerful, you may get just 8GB of RAM and the storage space may not hold more than a few games at once. . . You'll have to make sacrifices. But you should be able to find something to let you play some games, especially if you like esports and indie titles, which don't use as much graphics power.

As power users, we highly recommend that if you have the means to spend a bit more, that you consider it; we also maintain lists of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 and the best gaming laptops overall . A better GPU, SSD or screen will go a long way. But if your bank account is hurting like so many are right now, there still are options for you and, if you have more money later, you can usually upgrade the RAM or storage on your own.



We run benchmarks on a wide variety of gaming laptops at different price points from a swath of different brands, so we know what to look for in a PC. With the best gaming laptops under $1,000, you should be able to run most games, albeit not always at their highest settings or resolution.

The Best Gaming Laptops Under $1,000

1. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Best Gaming Laptop Under $1,000 Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-12500H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz Weight: 5.51 pounds / 2.5 kg

We've often held up the Acer Nitro 5 as a strong example of the kind of gaming laptop you can get on a budget. The model we tested, with an Intel Core i5-12500H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM makes most games playable. It cost $899.99 when we tested it, but we've seen it on sale as low as $799.99.



The 16GB of RAM is more than you often see in this price range, which is good for performance, and the 512GB SSD will let you hold a few games. While in our testing, we found the display to be a bit washed out, it does reach 144 Hz, which is faster than others in its class. You'll have to make a quality versus speed comparison there.

Like many budget gaming notebooks, Acer has really covered the Nitro 5 in bloatware. You'll want to uninstall some of that to make room for more games (and enjoy a cleaner experience in general).



We also liked that Acer left room to expand the storage down the line. There’s an empty 2.5-inch drive bay, and Acer includes a SATA cable in the box so that you can add a hard drive or SSD to make room for more games. Not too many laptops in this price range include room for extra, affordable storage.



2. HP Victus 15 No frills and inexpensive. Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-12450H GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144 Hz Weight: 5.04 pounds / 2.29 kg

If you're looking for something really cheap, the HP Victus 15 is a good place to start. HP offers it with a base configuration utilizing an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. We tested it at $799.99 with a 512GB SSD, but as of this writing, it appears that there's now a $699.99 option with a smaller, 256GB drive.



In some ways, the Victus succeeds in its looks. It's cheap, but it doesn't look like it. In fact, it looks more like a business machine than a gaming laptop. If you want to double up on work and play, you can — in our testing, the Victus 15 and its Intel Core i5-12450H did decently on productivity tests.

The GTX 1650 GPU means you'll have to turn settings down on some games. While it achieved playable scores on many of our benchmarks, you'll likely want to lower your resolution or some settings for the most stable frame rates.



On HP's site, you can update the GPU as far up as an RTX 3050 Ti. If you have the means, it's a worthwhile upgrade, as will more storage space to hold more games. (There was a secondary SSD slot in our unit if you want to do this yourself later.)



3. Dell G15 (5520) Strong 1080p gaming for the money Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-12500H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 120 Hz Weight: 5.89 pounds (2.6 kg)

At $899.99 to start (and as we tested it), the Dell G15 offers solid 1080p gaming for the money. Outside of some esports, you'll still need to turn down settings to play intense games at high frame rates.



Like other laptops on this list, there's plenty of room for upgrades. When we tore our review unit down, we found 8GB of single-channel RAM, making for an easy upgrade. The 512GB SSD can hold a few games, but could also be bumped up down the line (some budget gaming laptops have even less storage!)



In our testing, we found that the Dell G5 runs fairly cool and that its screen is bright (at least, relative to other budget gaming notebooks). That being said, the keyboard is a bit mushy and the touchpad can stick a little. At the very least, you'll likely want to invest in some peripherals while gaming.



4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Around $700 to Start Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-12500H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 120 Hz Weight: 5.1 pounds / 2.31 kg

Like many gaming laptops under $1,000, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 doesn't start out with the best specs. We tested it at $709.99 with a Core i5-12500H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.



That RAM was single-channel, and the SSD was small. But with a price around $700, that may leave some budget buyers with room to make it better by adding more storage and RAM.



Despite the low price, you get sleek, modern styling, which is nice, as many cheap laptops look like they were designed years and years ago. And for the price, the speakers are pretty good, and you get a 1080p display that goes up to 120 Hz for esports games.



So the IdeaPad Gaming 3 has good bones, assuming you're looking for something cheap and are willing to turn down settings. And if your budget is a bit higher, you may be able to find it with more RAM or storage and still stay under four figures.



What to Expect From the Best Gaming Laptops Under $1,000

GPU: The graphics card is likely to have the biggest effect on how well your gaming laptop plays games, especially when it comes to high resolutions and lots of effects. The cheapest gaming laptops we've tested are using Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650, which is an older card that will require you to turn down some settings. If you can find an RTX 3050 or, better yet, an RTX 3050 Ti in your budget, that's a card that will get you a bit further. If you see a system on sale with an RTX 3060 in this price range, jump on it. We haven't seen any AMD-based GPUs in these laptops just yet.





Best Gaming Laptops Under $1,000: Bottom Line

Even the best gaming laptops under $1,000 are an exercise in compromise. Some companies opt for lower-end GPUs, while others cut costs with small SSDs. You're going to have to decide what you're willing to give up. But if you make the right choices, you'll be able to enjoy PC gaming on a budget, even if you have to turn down some settings or reinstall some games. And with some planning, you may be able to make some upgrades yourself that will make for a dramatically better experience.



Of course, there is more than just performance to consider. You'll want to see how these laptops look and feel, and whether they offer the ports you want and a keyboard you like. So do some research and make sure you're getting everything you need before you buy something.

Discounts on the Best Gaming Laptops Under $1,000

