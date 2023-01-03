Nvidia's RTX 40 Laptop GPUs Promise High Speed, Low Power

In September, Nvidia announced its new Ada Lovelace architecture for desktop GPUs, bringing us the GeForce RTX 4080 and the blisteringly fast RTX 4090. The RTX 4090 is by far the fastest desktop GPU on the planet and is incredibly dominant at 4K resolution. Now, Nvidia is ready to bring its Ada architecture to laptops with a comprehensive RTX 40 Series Mobile lineup.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Starting at the lower end, Nvidia introduced the RTX 4050, RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 Mobile GPUs, which promise to leapfrog their RTX 30 Series Mobile counterparts while dramatically reducing power consumption.

Nvidia claims that these GPUs can offer the same performance as the previous generation RTX 3080 at one-third the power. In practice, Nvidia says that the RTX 4070 should be able to deliver upwards of 80 fps at 1440p Ultra settings in the latest games. In addition, for those using the GPU for content creation, scenes that used to take over two hours to render in Blender can now be outputted in as little as 10 minutes.

Nvidia also claims that, with the lower power consumption and heat generation of the RTX 40 series mobile cards, we'll see them in a number of 14-inch laptops. That means more performance in a smaller package.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

However, we all know extreme gamers want more power than an RTX 4070 Mobile can provide. That’s why Nvidia is looking to dominate in 4K performance in the laptop sector, just as it does on the desktop. With this in mind, the company also announced the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Mobile, which it says empowers “a new class of flagship laptops.” Nvidia alleges that the RTX 4090 can deliver up to 60 fps across three 4K monitors for true surround gaming.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia)

In addition, fifth-generation Max-Q technology arrives with RTX 40 Series Mobile GPUs, including DLSS 3 (which has been optimized for mobile GPUs), ultra-low voltage GDDR6 memory, and Tri-Speed Memory Control (GPU dynamically switches to lower-power memory states). Nvidia also touts enhancements to Ada’s on-chip memory, which doubles the bandwidth and improves clock gating.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Gaming laptops featuring RTX 4050/4060/4070 Mobile GPUs will be available from OEMs starting on February 22nd, priced from $999. Enthusiast-class laptops with the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 will debut on February 8th, starting at $1,999.