RTX 5090 laptop review claims GPU is a performance dud, but outshines the 4090 in power efficiency
The RTX 5090 isn't delivering the performance uplift we expected.
New benchmarking figures appear to reveal that the NVIDIA RTX 5090 laptop GPU may not be all that it's cracked up to be, revealing some disappointing performance figures when compared to the 5090.
The RTX 5090 laptop GPU arrived in late March 2025, but its launch was plagued by several issues, including delayed review units. A few reviews were available soon after the GPU became available, like Tom’s Hardware’s review of the Razer Blade 16, but it took some time for us to see an RTX 4090 vs. RTX 5090 comparison on nearly identical units. Jarrod’s Tech has released a video evaluating two XMG Neo 16 laptops that were equipped with both GPUs, and the results are interesting, to say the least.
The XMG Neo 16 (2024) used an Intel Core i9-14900HX paired with 32 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and an RTX 4090, while the newer XMG Neo 16 (2025) is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX with 32 GB of DDR5-6400 RAM and an RTX 5090 GPU. Because of these specifications, one would expect the newer laptop to run faster, especially as it has a newer top-of-the-line laptop CPU, faster memory, and the RTX 5090. More than that, the newer GPU uses faster VRAM and has 50% more memory than the RTX 4090. Unfortunately, Jarrod’s Tech’s test results tell a different story.
Game Title
RTX 4090 Laptop - 4K - XMG Neo 16
RTX 5090 Laptop - 4K - XMG Neo 16
Difference Percentage
RTX 4090 Laptop - 1440p - XMG Neo 16
RTX 5090 Laptop - 1440p - XMG Neo 16
Difference Percentage
RTX 4090 Laptop - 1080p - XMG Neo 16
RTX 5090 Laptop - 1080p - XMG Neo 16
Difference Percentage
A Plague Tale: Requiem
50.98
52.61
3.20%
91.12
92
0.97%
122.57
121.96
-0.50%
Alan Wake 2, Ray Tracing Low + High Settings + Upscaling, No Frame Gen, DX12
59.38
59.03
-0.59%
89.10
88.58
-0.58%
108.29
109.44
1.06%
Apex Legends, Maximum Settings, DX12
216.97
219.81
1.31%
299.21
299.20
0.00%
299.27
299.50
0.08%
Assassin's Creed Shadows, Very High Settings, DX12
37.8
38.18
1.01%
56.98
56.73
-0.44%
66.91
65.88
-1.54%
Baldur's Gate 3, High Settings, DX11
81.01
85.03
4.96%
108.51
99.06
-8.71%
111.39
101.63
-8.76%
Black Myth: Wukong, Ray Tracing Very High + Cinematic Settings + Upscaling, DX12
39.42
40.87
3.68%
58.61
58.44
-0.29%
69.57
68.13
-2.07%
Cyberpunk 2077 v2.21, Ray Tracing Ultra Settings + Upscaling, No Frame Gen, DX12
62.95
62.99
0.06%
92.33
86.33
-6.50%
110.94
105.08
-5.28%
Dying Light 2, Ray Tracing High Quality Settings + Upscaling, DX12
71.81
76.12
6.00%
110.3
115.57
4.78%
136.02
144.79
6.45%
Forza Horizon 5, Extreme Settings, DX12
115.52
121.21
4.93%
153.64
170.22
10.79%
175.16
196.35
12.10%
Ghost of Tsushima, Very High Settings, DX12
55.48
54.63
-1.53%
95.3
97.47
2.28%
122.77
127.68
4.00%
God of War Ragnarok, Ultra Settings, DX12
77.33
82.2
6.30%
134.29
140.91
4.93%
171.02
175.72
2.75%
Hogwarts Legacy, Ultra Settings, DX12
56.95
53.54
-5.99%
94.9
95.11
0.22%
124.16
114.53
-7.76%
Horizon Forbidden West, Very High Settings, DX12
59.12
59.97
1.44%
100.96
100.37
-0.58%
126.96
127.66
0.55%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
49.34
50.75
2.86%
89.1
86.68
-2.72%
117.66
116.16
-1.27%
Marvel Rivals, Ultra Settings, DX12
57.66
59.54
3.26%
107.79
105.94
-1.72%
146.87
144.65
-1.51%
Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Ray Tracing Very High + Very High Settings + Upscaling, DX12
56.99
58.47
2.60%
75.13
80.71
7.43%
85.3
94.04
10.25%
Metro Exodus Enhanced, Extreme Settings + Ray Tracing Ultra, DX12
40.95
42.3
3.30%
71.53
73.28
2.45%
96.52
96.42
-0.10%
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, High-End Settings, DX12
41.72
42.66
2.25%
68.97
72.92
5.73%
88.67
95.53
7.74%
Red Dead Redemption 2, Ultra Settings, Vulkan
80.65
70.56
-12.51%
124.58
98.54
-20.90%
149.56
114.18
-23.66%
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
45.04
44.91
-0.29%
77.18
75.36
-2.36%
86.07
84.48
-1.85%
Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Highest Settings, DX12
106.00
115.00
8.49%
199.00
207.00
4.02%
242.00
242.00
0.00%
Starfield, Ultra Settings, DX12
57.95
55.32
-4.54%
87.90
81.61
-7.16%
100.25
99.70
-0.55%
The Last of US Part II, Very High Settings, DX12
62.97
69.48
10.34%
105.33
108.93
3.42%
132.98
140.83
5.90%
The Witcher 3, Ultra Settings, DX12
51.39
55.24
7.49%
108.78
111.51
2.51%
170.67
170.84
0.10%
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Ultra Settings, DX12
43.54
51.61
18.53%
86.65
95.77
10.53%
125.35
119.79
-4.44%
Average
91.28
92.41
1.23%
134.10
134.13
0.02%
149.26
149.20
-0.04%
The YouTube channel tested 24 titles on both laptops and found that the average FPS results between the two GPUs were negligible. The RTX 5090 outperformed the 4090 by just 1.23% at 4K, with the performance gap dropping to just 0.02% at 1440p. And if you prioritize FPS over quality, the older GPU was found to hit a higher average FPS by 0.04% at 1080p gaming. The only silver lining the reviewer noticed is that the RTX 5090 ran cooler and at a lower GPU clock speed than the RTX 4090. This meant that it used less power and allowed gamers to play on battery for much longer.
Even though the MSI Titan 18 HX (another 5090 beast) is the best gaming laptop on the market right now, with the egregious pricing on laptops and GPUs, upgrading to an RTX 5090 is just not worth it yet. Unless you consider yourself an on-battery laptop gamer, need 24 GB of VRAM, or love Nvidia’s Frame Gen tech, you’re much better off getting the slightly older RTX 4090 when it comes to FPS per dollar.
Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
RTX5090 desktop TDP 600W / RTX5090 mobile TDP150W = 4x
Even with this increase in efficiency, you'll still never game on battery, BUT for doing actual work, where the GPU isn't red lining the entire time, its now possible on battery.
I work daily on a macbook, and its still frustrating how much more efficient Apple Silicon is. The m4 max GPU draws 45 watts at most and performs almost at laptop 4090 levels, 175 watts. The 5090 laptop is probably doing 130 watts for this same output (blender)