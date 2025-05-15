RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell tested, performs roughly 10-15% faster than a stock RTX 5090

Two outlets have benchmarked Nvidia's newest RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU, revealing its full capabilities against the RTX 5090 and other GeForce GPUs. Privaterbok on Reddit revealed eight benchmarks on the new workstation GPU, featuring 3DMark and Geekbench 6 benchmark runs.

The Redditor published benchmark runs of the Blackwell-based workstation GPU in TimeSpy, TimeSpy Extreme, Steel Nomad, Port Royal, and Geekbench 6. On average, the RTX Pro 6000 is roughly 10-15% faster than a stock RTX 5090, and even faster with an overclock, according to RTX 5090 data from Videocardz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3DMark Benchmarks: RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell RTX 5090 (#1 results on 3DMark leaderboards) 3DMark Time Spy 51,776 57,591 3DMark Time Spy Extreme 28,009 29,494 3DMark TimeSpy (with OC) 54,300 57,591 3DMark Time Spy Extreme (with OC) 30,019 29,494 3DMark Steel Nomad DX12 (with OC) 16,804 18,325 3DMark Port Royal (with OC) 42,374 46,715 Geekbench 6 Open CL 434,166 375,423 Geekbench 6 Vulkan 431,723 395,146

For benchmark comparisons, we paired the Redditor's RTX Pro 6000 GPU benchmarking data against the best RTX 5090 results from 3DMark's browser. All of these 3DMark results take advantage of highly overclocked RTX 5090s, giving us an idea of what the workstation GPU is capable of compared to the fastest consumer GPU Nvidia makes currently on full tilt.

The RTX Pro 6000 at stock speeds loses to the overclocked RTX 5090 results, with the RTX 5090 being roughly 5-10% quicker on average. Looking at the overclocked RTX Pro 6000 results, the GPUs are on more equal footing, though the RTX Pro 6000 still loses in Time Spy with the RTX 5090 being 5% quicker. However, in Time Spy Extreme, the workstation GPU gains a slight win with a score 1% better than the RTX 5090.

These are by no means perfect comparisons; each 3DMark RTX 5090 score probably comes from a different person with different setups and different overclocks.

Geekbench 6 is more straightforward; we took the RTX 5090 results straight from the Geekbench website, which are officially validated. In Geekbench 6, the RTX Pro 6000 is anywhere between 9% and 15% faster than the RTX 5090.

Level1Techs also put the RTX Pro 6000 through some gaming-centric benchmarks, with several runs of Cyberpunk 2077. At ultra settings running at 4K with DLSS on auto (i.e., performance mode) with path tracing off, the RTX Pro 6000 achieved 127.02 frames per second, and with path tracing on 92.54 FPS

The RTX Pro 6000 is Nvidia's latest high-end workstation GPU (a Titan-like card) and successor to the RTX Pro 5000 (which was also Blackwell-based). The RTX Pro 6000 has 10% more CUDA cores than the RTX 5090 (24,064) and 96GB of GDDR7 memory. Outgoing pricing for the RTX Pro 6000 is in the $8,000 range.