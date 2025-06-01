RTX Pro 6000 crowned the ‘new gaming king’ — but its $10,000 price tag makes the all-gold Dhabab RTX 5090 seem cheap

Today, overclocking expert and TechTuber, Roman ’der8auer’ Hartung, revealed the gaming performance that an Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell graphics card can deliver. We’ve seen some gaming-like benchmark results for Nvidia's most powerful workstation GPU before, but der8auer also takes this $10,000 professional card though games like Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, Remnant 2, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. These scores are compared with RTX 5090 and RTX 4090 cards in the same rig. The result? Der8auer crowns the RTX 6000 “the new gaming king.”

In his 15-minute video, der8auer admits he hopes to use this RTX Pro 6000 in his personal rig, and enjoy the resulting gaming sessions. Before getting into the tests, the TechTuber reminds us that this card doesn’t have a Game Ready Driver, it only runs with its workstation driver. But this doesn’t seem to be a big issue.

The first game dissected is Cyberpunk 2077, played in 4K with max settings (no ray tracing). Der8auer’s charts show average FPS, power draw, and 1% minimum FPS for each sample. Throughout these tests, the workstation card is pitted against the RTX 5090 and 4090 - these sit among the best graphics cards of recent years.

As you can see, the RTX Pro 6000 is 14% faster than the RTX 5090, on average, and it has 13% better 1% lows in this title. However, it consumes 15% more power. If you are splurging about $10,000 on such a GPU, though, you might not care too much about the slight wrinkle in the power consumption comparison.

The gaming benchmarking showdown continued with der8auer testing the trio of graphics cards in Star Wars Outlaws (11% faster), Remnant 2 (11% faster), and Assassin’s Creed Mirage (3% faster). That last result might have been “a driver thing,” pondered the video host. It looks like the previously seen 3DMark tests actually gave quite a good window onto the performance here.

If you haven’t already done so, you can watch the full der8auer video above, where lots of other background details are shared. You can also see a fun comparative Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark with its most extreme settings (path tracing) and MFG turned on.

Recap of the RTX Pro 6000 specs

You can read our previous coverage for more in the way of tech specs, but it is worth reminding readers that the RTX Pro 6000 is based on the same GB202 GPU as the RTX 5090. However, the workstation card benefits from 24,064 shaders (rather than 21,760) as well as more TMUs, ROPs, Tensor cores and RT cores. Nevertheless, the memory configuration is probably its standout feature in the comparison with the RTX Pro 6000 packing 96GB of GDDR7 on its 512-bit bus. A consumer-grade RTX 5090 packs ‘just’ 32GB.

Coil whine and loud fans

With its FE-style cooler design the RTX Pro 6000 is nice and compact, but with it easily reaching 600W power consumption, there are a few comments made about the noise of this graphics card. Wryly, der8auer says that the fans ramp up so fast and so loud that you can’t really hear the coil whine. Despite the fans, “This is the worst coil whine I’ve ever heard, it’s insanely loud,” he observes.

Can’t ignore the pricing

The extra 64GB of VRAM costs the manufacturer about $200 more, mused der8auer, who went on to contrast the RTX 5090 at $2,000 vs the RTX Pro 6000 at $10,000. Buying more definitely doesn’t equate with saving more.

