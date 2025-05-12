This gilded ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition features actual 24k gold and could set you back $10,000

If you thought standard RTX 5090 GPUs were expensive, brace yourself for a variant that's literally draped in gold. Listings for the Asus' premier ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition have surfaced at a handful of Middle Eastern retailers, which are commanding upwards of $10,600 for the GPU, via VideoCardz. Would you rather have the opulent gold-plated RTX 5090 from Asus, or a standard RTX 5090 plus a significant chunk of change left over for a nice vacation or a used car?

Asus took the wraps off this Middle-Eastern exclusive GPU in early February, notably without specifying any MSRPs. But let's be honest, which retailer adheres to MSRPs these days? Standing out as the flagship lineup, ROG Astral is a new GPU sub-brand that Asus introduced with the RTX 50 series. With a suite of added features such as the ability to monitor per-pin current to prevent connector meltdowns, Asus recommends a $3,099 MSRP for its Astral GPUs. It's pretty obvious the Dhahab Edition, which means Gold in Arabic, isn't going to be kind on your wallet.

Across various regions, the ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition has been listed ranging from $6,700 to $10,600. Design-wise, the GPU predominantly offers a gold aesthetic, featuring a quad-fan cooling solution. Even the markings on the fan are tinted in gold. Symbolizing the Arabic culture, the GPU includes subtle illustrations of skyscrapers, camels, and Arabic calligraphy. It comes in a massive 3.8-slot design, with OC boost clock speeds of 2.61 GHz, though based on our testing, real-world frequencies will likely be higher.

According to Asus, this GPU has 6.5g of pure 24K gold, which equates to almost $700, giving you the bragging rights of owning a graphics card that's literally made of gold. This GPU clearly targets a very niche market, considering that you can probably snag an RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell, with a massive 96GB framebuffer and a beefier AD102 chip for about the same price. It's certainly one for the collectors. Considering there may only be a limited number of these GPUs manufactured, its future value will be tied to collector demand, making it a prize for the highest bidder in the coming years.

