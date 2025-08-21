Full-sized A1200 Amiga remake spotted on display — A1200 will come with a port of The Settlers 2 which took 30 years and a working keyboard

After so many playable tribute mini computers and mini consoles released over recent years, it looks like it’s the turn of the legendary Commodore Amiga A1200 home computer - with a full sized working keyboard built-in. And soon. Retro Games Ltd (RGL), the company behind hardware like The A500 Mini (which had a non-functioning keyboard), The C64 Mini, The Spectrum, and others, is showcasing The A1200 at Gamescom 2025 over the next few days. Full details are promised in October.

If you ponder over the lengthy RGL Tweet regarding its “glimpse of its next machine” at Gamescom (see above), you will see not a single mention of The Amiga. However, Gamescom has already opened its doors and the Amiga fans over at Amiga NG have already spilled the beans. A photo of what looks like a banner from the show in Cologne, seems to suggest The A1200 will be bundled with the recently announced The Settlers II Gold Edition.

Looks like Retro Games LTD "The A1200" is coming soon, with the Settlers 2. Will you be getting one? #thea1200 #amiga pic.twitter.com/SmDk4DocngAugust 20, 2025

RGL has responded to the sharing of the above Tweet, by online retro news portal Time Extension. Zipping over to Facebook, we see that the retro hardware outfit has sought to clear up some of the questions that are already swirling among Amigans.

In its social media statement, RGL says that “Yes it has a full sized working keyboard,” addressing a hot question among Amiga watchers, who may have been disappointed with The A500 Mini. The firm also confirmed that specs for this machine, hardware / accessories / software are being kept under wraps until October. It is highly likely to be based on a similar, if not identical single board computer (SBC) running Linux and emulators with officially licensed Kickstart ROMs.

Retro gaming machine fans might also be excited to hear that RGL is promising “multiple full sized and mini releases over 2025-2026 and beyond.” What’s an obvious gap in its range that aligns with your retro dreams? An Archimedes, or Atari ST/TT/Falcon inspired device?

While we haven’t any RGL-produced device like the A500 Mini, The C64, or The Spectrum in the labs, we’d echo a certain group of the public who prefer a fully working keyboard equipped device. The mini format machines are probably a better fit for console-based nostalgia.

Also, you might get some hints about what to expect from The A1200 from various reviews of The A500 Mini. That machine was actually capable of running A1200 / CD32 enhanced software reliant on the AGA chipset of these later-gen Amigas. Thus, a nose at the aforementioned AmigaNG team’s site, specifically its review of that mini release, could provide a few clues about what to expect with The A1200 in October.

