Full-size Amiga A1200 retro gaming system comes armed with modern HDMI port, 25 classic games — pre-orders and launch date announced

Retro Games Ltd has lifted the curtain on the upcoming A1200 remake, and pre-orders will be open from November 10. Units will be launching from June 2026. We still don't know the price, but we have more details on the hotly anticipated retro computer.

The A1200 is essentially a Linux single-board computer running emulation, possibly one of the UAE (Ultimate Amiga Emulators) that have been around for decades. What makes The A1200 different from just building your own with a Raspberry Pi is that we get a full-sized recreation of the Amiga 1200, and that includes a working keyboard. The side-loading floppy drive isn't present, and I'll kind of miss the rhythmic "tick, tick, tick" as the drive sits idle. I'm sure someone will hack that feature in.

Also included are a "tank" mouse and a CD32-style game controller. The CD32 is a consolized version of the A1200. There is also a selection of 25 pre-installed games from the Amiga catalog, including greats such as the Turrican trilogy, Beneath a Steel Sky, and the recently ported The Settlers 2, which took 30 years to arrive on the Amiga! If you want to load more games onto your A1200, you can via USB. Games are typically in ADF (Amiga Disk Format) or HDF (Hard Disk Format). I wonder if games could be installed on a virtual hard disk using WHDLoad? If so, then the A1200 could become quite a nostalgia machine.

Each game has four save slots, enabling gamers to pick up and play games that typically did not have a save function (I've still not beaten Treasure Island Dizzy!).

It's not all about games, and the A1200 comes with an integrated Workbench desktop. Workbench was the operating system for the Amiga, and it blew many minds when it was unveiled at CES in 1984. What version of Workbench is included with The A1200 is unknown. To be period accurate, it would be Workbench 3.0 or 3.1.

The original Commodore Amiga 1200 was introduced in 1992, and it extended the form factor of the previous Amiga 600 into a sleeker case than the original Amiga 500. Under the hood, the Amiga 1200 ran a Motorola 68EC020 at 14 MHz, double the speed of the older Amigas. It had 2MB of Chip RAM, a side-loading floppy drive, and space for an internal IDE hard drive (an expensive addition in 1992). Graphics capabilities were much improved over previous generations. The AGA (Advanced Graphics Architecture) provided more colors on screen. Older Amigas could render up to 4,096 colors on screen using HAM (Hold and Modify), but this was typically for static images. If you wanted better Amiga graphics on a budget, you paid for the A1200.

Retro Games Ltd has a history of creating slices of our childhood nostalgia. The original product from Retro Games Ltd was a mini version of the seminal Commodore 64. Since then, we have seen full-size versions of the Commodore 64, VIC 20, and ZX Spectrum. Other mini home computers are the C64 Mini Black Edition, an Atari 400, and an Amiga 500, which could be the same Linux SBC as used in The A1200. But that is mere speculation for now.

Pre-orders for The A1200 start from November 10, with units heading out to customers from June 2026.

