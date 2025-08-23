Commodore raked in over $2 million during the new C64 Ultimate's debut week — roadmap will include three major releases a year

New Commodore owner Peri Fractic (AKA Christian Simpson) has posted an update on the success of the company since it made it safely into the arms of its fans. In the latest video installment, Simpson shares the important news that Commodore is already thriving. Moreover, we get a look inside the factory where the new Commodore 64 Ultimate computer is being made, details about the included operating system software, and even more teasers mentioning future products with flavors of Amiga technology.

Let’s talk business first. Simpson revealed that this Commodore purchase deal, eight months in the making, has been secured with the help of angel investors and following the barnstorming sales of the newly reinvigorated company’s first product. The money is now in escrow, it seems.

Billed as the company's first hardware release in over 30 years, the new Commodore 64 Ultimate (and its less glamorous brethren) have been doing a roaring trade. Particularly strong take-up of the gold-hewn Founders Edition has helped boost receipts.

Simpson shared the above chart, which he says represents the first week's sales volume of the new Commodore 64 computers. What you see represents about $2 million worth of computers sold to customers. The period shown spans the first pre-order week.

Of that $2 million, about half goes toward production, said Simpson. There’s also a significant portion allocated to the acquisition pot, as well as future product R&D costs. However, “Commodore now has money in the bank,” which is an important point, the new CEO emphasized.

Simpson noted that he keeps one thing in particular in focus. Commodore famously went bankrupt in 1994. Subsequently, the name went through a low point (or two), lending its branding power to lowly commodity electronics, such as paper shredders. This shouldn’t be allowed to happen again, and Simpson asserts his primary role now is to make sure the new Commodore “isn’t a bankrupt Commodore.”

Scenes from the factory floor

During the latest episode from Retro Recipes, we see some of the new C64 machines being prepared in a factory. The manufacturing appears to be in the hands of, or affiliated with, PCB Way, which is based in China.

We’ve clipped several screenshots showing the C64 Ultimate work-in-progress components and machines. So, if you’ve ordered one of these computers, you might want a peek through the gallery above.

During the factory tour, we see prototype designs and quality control measures in place ahead of mass production. It is encouraging that eyes are on those niggly details, such as alignment and logos. Some scenes also feature components such as RGB components, PSUs, and more.

Simpson shows that he is busy working on the new C64 Ultimate menu system design (at approximately 8 minutes and 30 seconds). Shipping models should boot into the classic Basic prompt, it was noted. Another interesting software feature is that GEOS is now included. This is an ancient software suite that was well-suited for productivity.

Amiga morsels

Though the C64 legacy is immense, many Commodore fans are more rooted in the Amiga era. Thus, it is interesting to see more Amiga developments and products teased in the new video.

Simpson claims there have been positive meetings about Amiga products and branding. That isn’t really elaborated on. However, later we see a recording of a video chat with Dave Haynie, the Chief Engineer of the Amiga 2000, 3000, and 4000 desktop computers (video, approximately 23 minutes). For some perspective, Haynie was working on the AAA chipset when the Commodore folded in 1994. That would have brought 24-bit graphics and 3D support to the platform, while retaining backwards compatibility. Invited to collaborate, Haynie said he would “love to be involved.” Some parts of the Haynie conversation were obviously deleted, which only heightened anticipation.

In the future, Simpson suggests Commodore will be a ‘Founders Sandbox’ where all the alumni will be able to “brainstorm ideas and projects for potential official release.” Some of those products may (should) touch on the Amiga era. But they may also include calculators, we hear during a Simpson chat with Leonard Tramiel, who was appointed CTO – that’s ‘Chief Tramiel Officer’ - live in another video call that was shared.

Later in the video, you can see footage from the day the deal was signed by the new owners to secure the 47 Commodore trademarks.

This is apparently the end of the three-part series ‘Let’s buy Commodore.’ Simpson signed off by hinting at more modern products to come. The firm’s roadmap includes three or four major releases per year for the next four years.

