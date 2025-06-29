Commodore acquired for a ‘low seven figure’ price — new (acting) CEO comes from the retro community

YouTube’s Christian ‘Peri Fratic’ Simpson claims to be “the acting CEO of Commodore Corporation.” The surprise Commodore buyout deal hinted at three weeks prior, seems to have been put into motion. In a new episode on the rebranded Retro Recipes x Commodore channel, Peri Fratic provides details of the seven-figure deal, outlines his vision for the company, and lists a growing number of ex-Commodore luminaries who will be joining him to relaunch the beloved brand. Last and definitely not least, the video ends in a signature tease – this time it’s a tease for new hardware.

Finance still not certain

Concerning the deal, a key point from the above video is that Peri Fratic “signed a share purchase agreement” with the previous owners of Commodore Corporation. It has been agreed that a price “in the low seven figures” will be paid to seal the deal. That should mean the deal is worth somewhere between $1m and $5m.

Apparently many backers of this project, including Peri Fratic, have already put in lots of cash to make this buyout happen, taking out second mortgages, selling the family silver, etc. However, the search is still on for angel investors to launch the new ship. Lots of details and discussion about funding are provided, but left us wondering what would happen if not enough suitable investors come forward, and what kind of timescale needs to be adhered to, to finalize the contract?

Some big names from Commodore’s history sign up

With this agreement in place, the new Commodore has already got a new slogan. It will go forward with its ‘Retro Futurism’ plans, “honoring our past, innovating the future.” Furthermore, Perifrantic has been busy appointing (acting) CEO, CFO, COO, and many more key positions – many of whom honor the past.

Some big names that will play a part in the new future Commodore include, in order of mention: Bill Herd (Commodore Pioneer), Albert Charpentier (Father of the C64), Michael Tomczyk (Vic Tzar of the Vic 20), James Harrison (Tech support manager), David Pleasance (ex VP becomes Heritage and legacy advisor), Hans Olsen (demo and convention facilitator), Tim Morgan (PR officer), and more.

Not the real Commodore?

Perifrantic makes an interesting point in anticipation of critics that will chime in to assert “this will never be the original Commodore.” In his defense, the retro tech enthusiast says “what if we got 47 trademarks from 1982, or original Commodore engineers back, original executives, assistants, ROMs, Amiga? I mean, at some point, it does start to become the real Commodore, right?”

Also in the FAQ section of the video we get a rendition of the aims of the new Commodore sans corporate-speak. It will exist to “streamline the usage of the brand and logo, along with releasing some of our own products,” it is stated.

As well as the financial backing, which is still not guaranteed, Peri Fratic is seeking other talented folk. Specifically, merchandise designers, social media manager, and anyone who owns a license from a classic 1980s or 90s game should get in touch with the new (acting) Commodore CEO.

New Commodore launch project teaser

We are left with a cliffhanger with regard to the new ‘Commodore ____’. The video cuts out to an unpacking/loading type screen before Peri Fratic can hoist the new device from his lap into view. That announcement seems to be 20,160 minutes away (as of yesterday), which indicates a wait of two weeks.

