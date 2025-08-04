Original Amiga prototype spotted at VCF West 2025 vintage computing show — rarely seen forerunner to Amiga 1000 from early 1984

The Amiga launched in 1985 and the exhibit formed part of the show’s Amiga 40 celebrations

An early Amiga prototype
A very early Amiga computer prototype was on public display at VCF West 2025 last weekend, as part of the wider Amiga 40th anniversary celebrations going on this year. On a white desk backed by a red curtain, you can see an unsightly collection of PCBs, chips, and wires that would soon blossom to become the most sought-after 16-bit multimedia home computer of the era.

