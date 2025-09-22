Samsung earns Nvidia certification for its HBM3 memory — stock jumps 5% as company finally catches up to SK hynix and Micron in HBM3E production

Investor confidence reflects Samsung's efforts to regain its technology lead.

Samsung's 12-layer HBM3E chips have passed Nvidia's qualification tests for use in high-end AI accelerators. The Korean giant's stock price immediately jumped over 5% following the news, as the certification means Samsung is catching up to SK hynix and Micron, both of which were already selling HBM3E chips to Nvidia.

The welcome development comes around 18 months after HBM3E's development was complete, and after multiple certification delays. Samsung reportedly won't be selling HBM3E to Nvidia in high quantities until 2026, as current orders for the speedy chips are being fulfilled by SK hynix and Micron.

