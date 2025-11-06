PC modder installs a working train set on top of their GPU — All aboard the 'PCI Express' to Gamesville

An enthusiast has shared their first designs, melding the disparate worlds of PC DIY with model railroading. Beautiful-Turnip-353 shared a video of a prototype PC build with a small T-gauge train circling atop their chunky GPU. It adds a truly dynamic aspect to the case window view, and we can imagine a tiny stationmaster shouting, “All aboard the PCI Express, we’re going gaming.”

T-gauge model trains are the smallest commonly available to hobbyists. With a track gauge of just 3mm (0.118 inches) and a model scale of somewhere between 1:450 to 1:500, these are the minnows of the model railroading hobby world. Nevertheless, once properly set up, T-gauge builders can enjoy realistic speed controls and the convenience of magnetized track building systems. They also fit well in the smallest of spaces – or allow for the most intricately detailed large-scale dioramas.

Even the biggest and best graphics cards don’t really have enough room for anything more substantial, so T-gauge is the best choice in a PC like this. T-gauge track has a minimum corner radius of approximately 60mm; moving up to Z-gauge would double that. However, perhaps the GeForce 60 series will inadvertently open up Z-gauge options to the model train/PC building enthusiast community.

Hotter PC = faster train

Beautiful-Turnip-353 reveals that they have more ambitious plans for the build. Currently, it is explained that the electric loco is powered via “an Arduino on a USB port that is sending a PWM 5V signal to the rails.”

Power delivery for the train set is one aspect of the design that is earmarked for further refinement, though. The Redditor said the current setup doesn’t allow a great range of speed controls. A helpful fellow enthusiast in the comments suggested controlling the train throttle via an internal 5V PWM fan header and adjusting it using software such as FanControl. Another pointed out that it would also be possible, for example, to auto-adjust the train's speed in line with the PC’s temperature sensors.

Beautiful-Turnip-353 hints that they are seeking to intensify their railroad/PC crossover designs. “I want to make a much more train-themed build in the future, but something is better than nothing, haha.” There is a lot Beautiful-Turnip-353 could do with more scenery in the case, and the outer PC case design, and they know it.

More interesting track layouts, interactive signaling and control systems, and lighting would add atmosphere and charm to the build. It would be a spectacular cherry on top if a chuffing steam train could run around in the case, too.

