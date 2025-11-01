Microwave repurposed into slick custom All-in-One PC — door serves as display, motherboard rotates on the turntable, and Stream Deck used for keypad

An awesome custom gaming PC built into a microwave might be our favorite-ever 'kitchen gadget.' This is an All-in-One PC design, with the microwave window filled by a monitor panel. Other neat integrations include adding a Stream Deck where the microwave keypad usually resides. The microwave door still opens, with the turntable is used as a rotating motherboard tray.

SignalRGB is the company behind this new PC build, so it’s no surprise to see the microwave feature copious amounts of RGB lighting.

The above video showcases many of the nice touches and design flair behind this custom build. For example, the monitor built into the door appears to have a pass-through video function, so you can see the RGB-lit PC components inside. Later in the video, we see the main display being used for a spot of gaming and for some SignalRGB software configuration.

Having the AIO CPU cooler recessed into the microwave wall to the side of the turntable is another nicety. However, the graphics card, on the opposite side, is mounted on the wall rather than in it.

This “$2,000 Microwave PC” has a customizable LCD screen where the microwave display used to be, in the upper right corner of the chassis. Then there is an interactive Stream Deck pad below.

Readers may be interested to check through the SignalRGB microwave gaming PC’s tech specs. The firm has put together a custom PC build which truly deserves its ‘gaming’ prefix.