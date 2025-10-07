Cooler Master's compact NR2 Pro Mini ITX small form factor gaming rig packs raw power and good looks with its 9800X3D and RTX 5070 Ti packed inside — save $497 in this Prime Day deal

One of the biggest problems with looking for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day deals is that you keep coming across deals that you want to buy for yourself. Luckily, I already own a gaming PC that's very similar in its component parts selection, but it is not a small form factor build, and I've got to admit, I really like the look of this prebuilt PC. It's very cute, wouldn't take up much room on or under a desk, and did I already mention that it looks amazing?

This prebuilt PC deal is available at Amazon, where the Cooler Master NR2 Pro Mini ITX is on a significant deal for just $2052.99. Checking price comparison tools such as CamelCamelCamel, the Cooler Master NR2 Pro Mini ITX has a max MSRP price of $3499.99, with the average list price of $2549.99. This means you're realistically saving around 19% or $497.00 on the average list price this Prime Day. You can, of course, build a similar PC yourself for slightly less, but if you're not comfortable constructing your own computer Lego, and fancy a more combined warranty solution, then this could well be the solution for you.

The Cooler Master chassis used is the NR200P Max, a case that we've reviewed and gave high praise for. For a small case, the NR220P has great airflow and cooling potential, plus plenty of space to fit the latest components, especially large GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti. The case sports tidy cable management (a rarity, for ITX cases) and mesh panelling for better airflow into the case.

Small Form Factor Build Save 19% ($497) Cooler Master NR2 Pro Mini ITX (9800X3D, RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,549.99 now $2,052.99 at Amazon Cooler Master's NR2 Pro Mini ITX utilizes the NR200P Max small form factor case and pairs the most powerful gaming CPU, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, with Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. With 16GB of VRAM, 32GB of DDR5 6000MHz, and 2TB SSD, this little gaming powerhouse will fit almost anywhere and enable top-tier PC gaming. There's even a 280mm AIO cooler squeezed into the build for keeping the 9800X3D nice and chilled.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is used in this build, comes armed with eight cores and 16 threads paired with the latest version of the company’s game-boosting 3D V-Cache tech that delivers impressive performance in most games. The 9800X3D holds the throne as the fastest gaming CPU on the market in quite a convincing fashion when tested and compared against the competition. Our benchmarks show it beats Intel’s current-gen flagship Core 9 285K by an almost unrealistic 35% on average in our test suite, and even beats Intel’s fastest competing gaming chip, the Core i9-14900K, by an equally incredible 30% on average in our test suite of game titles.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.