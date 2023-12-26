CHIPS and Science Act

Latest about CHIPS and Science Act

Samsung's Semiconductor Plant in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

US Govt's sluggish Chips Act payouts slam the breaks on Samsung's fab

By Matthew Connatser published

Samsung's Texas fab will be operational in 2024, but won't have mass production capability until 2025 at the earliest.

Semiconductors
TSMC

Billions in German subsidies secured for Intel and TSMC Fabs

By Anton Shilov published

German coalition finally agrees to provide Intel and TSMC billions of Euros in funding.

Semiconductors
GlobalFoundries

US doles out paltry $35 million of the $52 billion CHIPS Act

By Anton Shilov published

The U.S. government has begun doling out portions of the $52 billion CHIPS Act, beginning with just $35 million to BAE Systems. It also warns of possible delays in Intel and TSMC fab buildouts.

Tech Industry
Amkor

Apple to become first customer for Amkor's $2 billion Arizona chip packaging facility

By Anton Shilov published

Amkor to build $2 billion advanced chip packaging facility in the U.S. primarily targeting Apple.

Semiconductors
TSMC manufacturing

Germany vows to subsidize Intel and TSMC fabs despite budget crisis

By Anton Shilov published

Germany vows to subsidize Intel and TSMC fabs despite a budget crisis, though Intel and Wolfspeed reportedly received firm fab funding commitments from the German government.

Semiconductors
Intel

Intel and TSMC could lose billions in funding thanks to stalled German budget

By Anton Shilov published

Delayed German budget may have a drastic effect on German subsidies for new Intel's and TSMC's fabs in the country.

Semiconductors
pureLiFi Light Antenna ONE module

US gov't addresses domestic weaknesses with $3 billion advanced packaging program

By Anton Shilov published

The U.S. government is planning to subsidizing the creation of advanced packaging facilities in America with a $3 billion allocation of CHIPS funding.

Tech Industry
Intel

Intel a Candidate for Billions More in CHIPS Act Funding for Defense Work

By Anton Shilov published

Intel may secure additional money to make chips for military applications.

Tech Industry
Intel

Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. CHIPS Act Funding

By Anton Shilov published

Potential government shutdown and political turmoil threatens U.S.'s semiconductor drive.

Tech Industry
IFS

AMD Exec Says Intel IFS is Destined to Fail

By Mark Tyson published

Time will tell if Intel’s refocusing on manufacturing will pay off, but at least one AMD exec thinks IFS was a mistake.

Tech Industry
