CHIPS and Science Act

US Govt's sluggish Chips Act payouts slam the breaks on Samsung's fab
By Matthew Connatser published
Samsung's Texas fab will be operational in 2024, but won't have mass production capability until 2025 at the earliest.
Billions in German subsidies secured for Intel and TSMC Fabs
By Anton Shilov published
German coalition finally agrees to provide Intel and TSMC billions of Euros in funding.
US doles out paltry $35 million of the $52 billion CHIPS Act
By Anton Shilov published
The U.S. government has begun doling out portions of the $52 billion CHIPS Act, beginning with just $35 million to BAE Systems. It also warns of possible delays in Intel and TSMC fab buildouts.
Apple to become first customer for Amkor's $2 billion Arizona chip packaging facility
By Anton Shilov published
Amkor to build $2 billion advanced chip packaging facility in the U.S. primarily targeting Apple.
Germany vows to subsidize Intel and TSMC fabs despite budget crisis
By Anton Shilov published
Germany vows to subsidize Intel and TSMC fabs despite a budget crisis, though Intel and Wolfspeed reportedly received firm fab funding commitments from the German government.
Intel and TSMC could lose billions in funding thanks to stalled German budget
By Anton Shilov published
Delayed German budget may have a drastic effect on German subsidies for new Intel's and TSMC's fabs in the country.
US gov't addresses domestic weaknesses with $3 billion advanced packaging program
By Anton Shilov published
The U.S. government is planning to subsidizing the creation of advanced packaging facilities in America with a $3 billion allocation of CHIPS funding.
Intel a Candidate for Billions More in CHIPS Act Funding for Defense Work
By Anton Shilov published
Intel may secure additional money to make chips for military applications.
Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. CHIPS Act Funding
By Anton Shilov published
Potential government shutdown and political turmoil threatens U.S.'s semiconductor drive.
