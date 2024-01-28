chip war

Generic Intel CPU

Chip smuggling operation that sent 53,000 banned American chips to China gets busted

A smuggling operation carried out by the unnamed South Korean 'Company A' involved 53,000 chips worth nearly $12 million.

Data center

U.S takes the China chip war to the next level

The U.S. does not want Chinese companies to access American computing performance from the cloud.

China and the US chess board

China warns that it may "react" to "hegemonic" treatment by the U.S. in 'Chip War'

China's ambassador in the Netherlands calls for enhanced dialogue between China and the European Union.

ASML

China commerce minister frustrated by US 'interfering' in international lithography exports via third countries

China accuses the U.S. of instrumentalizing and weaponizing third-party country exports of advanced chipmaking tools.

China and the US chess board

Expert likens U.S.–China sanctions to 'a pillow fight, not a chip war'

Despite curbs, China still gets what it wants to boost its AI and HPC sectors, says expert.

logic technology lead

Intel says 18A process node performance is ahead of TSMC's N2, but Intel's process arrives a year earlier

The chief executive of Intel believes the company's 18A process node is years ahead of TSMC's N2 due to backside power delivery.

SMIC

U.S. mulls imposing tariffs on China-made legacy chips

U.S. Commerce Department set to survey companies in other sectors to find out how they procure simplistic, but vital chips.

SMIC

Chinese chipmaker SMIC is working on 3nm process technology: Report

Without access to leading-edge chip production tools, SMIC remains committed to 5nm and 3nm process technologies.

SMEE

Chinese company claims chip breakthrough with 28nm-capable litho tool

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group claims to have developed a 28nm-capable lithography machine for chip manufacturing, a breakthrough for the Chinese tech industry.

Huawei

Huawei's sanctions-evading Kirin 9000S processor tested

Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 9000 remains the company's most powerful, despite the introduction of the new sanctions-evading Kirin 9000S that's fabricated on SMIC's 7nm node.

