Chip smuggling operation that sent 53,000 banned American chips to China gets busted
By Matthew Connatser published
A smuggling operation carried out by the unnamed South Korean 'Company A' involved 53,000 chips worth nearly $12 million.
U.S takes the China chip war to the next level
By Anton Shilov published
The U.S. does not want Chinese companies to access American computing performance from the cloud.
China warns that it may "react" to "hegemonic" treatment by the U.S. in 'Chip War'
By Anton Shilov published
China's ambassador in the Netherlands calls for enhanced dialogue between China and the European Union.
China commerce minister frustrated by US 'interfering' in international lithography exports via third countries
By Anton Shilov published
China accuses the U.S. of instrumentalizing and weaponizing third-party country exports of advanced chipmaking tools.
Expert likens U.S.–China sanctions to 'a pillow fight, not a chip war'
By Anton Shilov published
Despite curbs, China still gets what it wants to boost its AI and HPC sectors, says expert.
Intel says 18A process node performance is ahead of TSMC's N2, but Intel's process arrives a year earlier
By Anton Shilov published
The chief executive of Intel believes the company's 18A process node is years ahead of TSMC's N2 due to backside power delivery.
U.S. mulls imposing tariffs on China-made legacy chips
By Anton Shilov published
U.S. Commerce Department set to survey companies in other sectors to find out how they procure simplistic, but vital chips.
Chinese chipmaker SMIC is working on 3nm process technology: Report
By Anton Shilov published
Without access to leading-edge chip production tools, SMIC remains committed to 5nm and 3nm process technologies.
Chinese company claims chip breakthrough with 28nm-capable litho tool
By Anton Shilov published
Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group claims to have developed a 28nm-capable lithography machine for chip manufacturing, a breakthrough for the Chinese tech industry.
