Chip news live: All the latest in the semiconductor industry

Intel and SoftBank collaborate: American giant Intel may be partnering with SoftBank to build a stacked DRAM substitute for HBM. According to reports, a company dubbed Saimemory is building prototypes based on Intel tech and Japanese patents, with a goal of commercialization before the end of the decade. Read more

Geopolitics: TSMC is reportedly in talks with the White House over the possibility of opening a chip fab in the UAE. Reports indicate the company has met with U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff multiple times. Read more

Export controls: Nvidia is developing a new AI chip for China that will comply with export controls, sources say. The B30 will reportedly feature multi-GPU scaling capabilities, possibly powered by NVLink or featuring ConnectX-8. Read more