Chip news live: All the latest in the semiconductor industry
The semiconductor industry, as it happens
Chip news: June 2
A seasoned tech tipster has stated that Qualcomm is testing Snapdragon X2 Elite devices in configurations with 64GB of RAM. Roland Quandt, best known for his exclusives published via Germany’s WinFuture.de, stated this weekend that the “SC8480XP aka SD X2 Elite [is] in testing with 64GB RAM.” He is also more convinced than ever that this upcoming Oryon V3 CPU architecture chip will come packing 18 cores.
Intel and SoftBank collaboration
Intel and SoftBank have reportedly set up a company called Saimemory, with a view to building a stacked DRAM substitute for HBM. The new prototype is reportedly based on Intel technology and Japanese patents, with a commercialization target before the end of the decade. SoftBank is also gunning for priority supply of these chips.
Nvidia allegedly working on new China alternative to H20
Reports indicate that Nvidia is working on a new Blackwell-based alternative to its banned H20 chip for China. This B30 will reportedly feature multi-GPU scaling capabilities, which some have suggested could be NVLink. More likely, Nvidia may use its ConnectX-8 SuperNICs, currently deployed in its new RTX Pro Blackwell servers, which can feature up to eight RTX Pro 6000 GPUs.
TSMC targets UAE for chip manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) is reportedly in talks with White House officials to discuss the possibility of opening a chip fab in the UAE. According to reports, TSMC has met with U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and state-owned investment firm MGX. The plant would reportedly be of a similar size to its Arizona project.
Intel could be planning an Arrow Lake refresh
A new manual for an upcoming Intel W880 motherboard hints at a refresh for Arrow Lake dubbed 'Arrow Lake S'. Previous rumors have swirled that there could be another generation of Arrow Lake architecture chips on the way, with K and KF variants only. Details from the leak are scant aside from 125W TDP.
Sales of Arrow Lake generally have been stagnant, and even in the burgeoning AI industry, customers are turning towards older Raptor Lake CPUs.