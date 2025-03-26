An Arrow Lake refresh may still be in the cards with only K and KF models, claims leaker

News
By published

LGA 1851 might just live to see another generation.

Core Ultra 200S CPU
(Image credit: Intel)

The topic of an Intel Arrow Lake CPU refresh has been a recurring topic of discussion among leakers for several months, though these rumors have largely been inconsistent. Jaykihn, who has a very strong track record when it comes to Intel, reports that an Arrow Lake refresh is back in development after the first concept was scrapped. This supposed Core Ultra 300 series will allegedly feature only unlocked (K/KF) variants, which typically carry a premium price versus their non-K counterparts. Details on the core architecture and a potential release timeline have not been shared, so that bit remains a mystery.

Before launch, the expectation was that Arrow Lake would be the Hail Mary Intel's chip division needed, delivering exceptional performance while being efficient. To everyone's surprise and dismay, Arrow Lake struggled to keep up with last-gen Raptor Lake chips, while taking multiple blows from AMD's Ryzen X3D chips in gaming. Several of these issues can be traced back to latency penalties incurred by the off-die IMC (Integrated Memory Controller) and slow ring-bus frequencies.

Arrow Lake also suffered from several underlying issues that pushed Intel to release a fix by December. A follow-up with further enhancements in the form of a new microcode and BIOS firmware update was promised by January. However, despite Intel's many claims and fixes, Arrow Lake still lags behind AMD's offerings and Team Blue's own Raptor Lake.

Jaykihn alleges that Intel planned and axed an Arrow Lake refresh, only to revive it later with a revised design. Initial leaks pointed towards a 40-core (8P+32E) variant, or one with an upgraded NPU design on the SoC Tile. Given the product's preliminary nature, it's hard to draw up architectural changes, if any even exist. It's anyone's guess at this point, but Intel's primary objective will likely be resolving or at least mitigating the latency problems discussed earlier.

Likewise, following Intel's updated nomenclature, this supposed Core Ultra 300 series will only feature unlocked variants, which generally have a base TDP of 125W, going as high as 295W (PL2), in the case of Arrow Lake. One more supported generation, albeit only with pricier K/KF variants, would be sufficient to prevent LGA 1851 from being considered the most short-lived platform in Intel's history.

The leaker claims Intel will offer "opt-in" uplifts to current-gen Arrow Lake chips. On further clarification, Jaykihn is referring to specific BIOS presets for increasing performance that do not void warranty. The exact specifics are unknown. However, these presets are said to be similar in premise to Intel's in-development IPO (Intel Performance Optimization) settings, designed to deliver higher performance with guaranteed stability, aimed at system integrators and OEMs.

No further details were provided on a release date, specifications, or pricing. With Nova Lake slated for a 2026 launch, we are likely to hear more about this refresh straight from Intel sooner rather than later.

See more CPUs News
Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

Latest in CPUs
Core Ultra 200S CPU
An Arrow Lake refresh may still be in the cards with only K and KF models, claims leaker
Tech Deals
Our alternate pick for the best gaming CPU is $190 cheaper than the 9800X3D right now - pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X for just $289
ASRock fixes AM5 motherboard by cleaning it
ASRock claims to fix 'burned out' AM5 motherboard by cleaning the socket
Ryzen AI
AMD's Gorgon Point APU line-up breaks cover — Allegedly aiming for a 2026 launch
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300
The week in chip news: Nvidia's GTC 2025 blitz, new NVMe HDDs and watercooled SSD, Intel's restructuring begins
AMD
Zen 5-based Threadripper 9000 CPU shipping manifest hints at imminent launch
Latest in News
Inspur
US expands China trade blacklist, closes susidiary loopholes
WireView Pro 90 degrees
Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro GPU power measuring utility gets a 90-degree adapter revision
Qualcomm
Qualcomm launches global antitrust campaign against Arm — accuses Arm of restricting access to technology
Nvidia Ada Lovelace and GeForce RTX 40-Series
Analyst claims Nvidia's gaming GPUs could use Intel Foundry's 18A node in the future
Core Ultra 200S CPU
An Arrow Lake refresh may still be in the cards with only K and KF models, claims leaker
RX 9070 XT Sapphire
Lisa Su says Radeon RX 9070-series GPU sales are 10X higher than its predecessors — for the first week of availability
More about cpus
ASRock fixes AM5 motherboard by cleaning it

ASRock claims to fix 'burned out' AM5 motherboard by cleaning the socket
Tech Deals

Our alternate pick for the best gaming CPU is $190 cheaper than the 9800X3D right now - pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X for just $289
Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro

Grab a powerful 3D printer for just $209 this Spring Deals season
See more latest
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Eximo
    Those would be the only ones likely to sell. Not that there are very many buyers in the enthusiast space.
    Reply
Most Popular
WireView Pro 90 degrees
Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro GPU power measuring utility gets a 90-degree adapter revision
Inspur
US expands China trade blacklist, closes susidiary loopholes
Qualcomm
Qualcomm launches global antitrust campaign against Arm — accuses Arm of restricting access to technology
Nvidia Ada Lovelace and GeForce RTX 40-Series
Analyst claims Nvidia's gaming GPUs could use Intel Foundry's 18A node in the future
RTX 5070, RX 9070 XT, Arc B580
These are the best GPU 'deals' based on real-world scalper pricing and our FPS per dollar test results
RX 9070 XT Sapphire
Lisa Su says Radeon RX 9070-series GPU sales are 10X higher than its predecessors — for the first week of availability
ASRock fixes AM5 motherboard by cleaning it
ASRock claims to fix 'burned out' AM5 motherboard by cleaning the socket
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme Infinity
Zotac raises RTX 5090 prices by 20% and seemingly eliminates MSRP models
project-g-assist-nvidia-geforce-rtx-ogimage
Nvidia releases public G-Assist in latest App to provide in-game AI assistance — also introduces DLSS custom scaling factors
ChatGPT Security
Some ChatGPT users are addicted and will suffer withdrawal symptoms if cut off, say researchers