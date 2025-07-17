AMD quietly reveals cheapest Ryzen AI yet — AI 5 330 is a quad-core budget processor with a 50 TOPS NPU

AMD on Wednesday added the sixth processor to its Ryzen AI 300-series lineup. The CPU in question is the quad-core Ryzen AI 5 330 product that will be the entry-level product in the family, thus priced below others and making Ryzen AI more accessible to customers on a budget. While the CPU will come with a reduced number of general-purpose cores, it will still offer a 50 TOPS NPU, thus being fully compliant with the requirements of Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs.

AMD's Ryzen AI 5 330 is a quad-core processor operating at 2.0 GHz – 4.50 GHz, equipped with an AMD Radeon 820M integrated GPU featuring 128 stream processors (two GPU clusters) and an NPU with 50 TOPS performance. Just like other members of the Ryzen AI 300-series family, the model 330 comes with a dual-channel DDR5 memory controller, but unlike other CPUs in the lineup, the new unit has a configurable TDP (cTDP) of between 15W and 28W.

AMD does not disclose how many Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores the CPU has, but this is common for the general specifications of AMD's processors. In fact, the company also does not disclose whether the CPU uses Strix Point or Krackan Point silicon, but we can expect this information to be disclosed once the company adds the new SKU to its website.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model # of CPU Cores # of Threads Base Clock Max. Boost Clock GPU Model GPU Clusters NPU Performance Default TDP AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 12 24 2 GHz Up to 5.1 GHz Radeon 890M 16 50 TOPS 28W AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12 24 2 GHz Up to 5.1 GHz Radeon 890M 16 50 TOPS 28W AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 10 20 2 GHz Up to 5 GHz Radeon 880M 12 50 TOPS 28W AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 8 16 2 GHz Up to 5 GHz Radeon 860M 8 50 TOPS 28W AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 6 12 2 GHz Up to 4.8 GHz Radeon 840M 4 50 TOPS 28W AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 4 8 2 GHz Up to 4.5 GHz Radeon 820M 2 50 TOPS 28W

AMD clearly positions its Ryzen AI 5 330 as an entry-level solution for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs, which is why the CPU comes with only general-purpose cores and a very low-end integrated GPU that will barely be enough even for casual gaming. The main feature of the processor is its NPU, which exceeds Microsoft's requirements for Copilot+-badged systems and therefore delivers all the AI features of Windows 11.

"The new AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor is designed to offer incredible everyday compute experiences in mainstream and affordable Copilot+ PCs," a statement by AMD reads. "With 50 NPU TOPS, notebooks powered by AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 exceed Microsoft's requirements for Copilot+ PCs, offering true next-gen AI experiences built for Windows 11."

By offering a cheap Copilot+-compliant processor, AMD probably attempts to capture a sizeable part of the AI PC market as inexpensive machines tend to sell in high volumes, particularly in retail. Such a move will strengthen AMD's market position and enable the company to sell cut-down versions of its Ryzen AI 300-series CPUs with disabled general-purpose cores and GPU clusters.

