AMD unveils Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme with AI processing NPU, expands family with two new chips for handheld gaming consoles

AMD has announced two new additions to its Ryzen Z2 series of processors meant for handheld gaming devices. The company has introduced a new top-of-the-line Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, which is essentially the Z2 Extreme with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). As a quick reminder, the original lineup was announced back in January and included the Ryzen Z2 Extreme, Ryzen Z2, and the Ryzen Z2 Go.

The second chip is the Ryzen Z2 A, which is stacked directly below the Ryzen Z2 Go, featuring fewer GPU cores and a lower configurable TDP (Thermal Design Power). These new additions indicate that we could see a wide range of handheld gaming consoles launch this year, potentially targeting the holiday season.

The company has shared limited information regarding the specifications and performance capabilities. The Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme has a similar configuration to the non-AI variant, including an 8-core/16-thread CPU, 24MB of cache, support for LPDDR5X-8000 memory, a configurable TDP of 15-35 watts, and 16 RDNA 3.5 graphics cores. The new Z2 processor is the first and only processor in the lineup to include a dedicated NPU, which is said to offer up to 50 TOPS of AI compute power and support for Microsoft’s Copilot+ features.

(Image credit: AMD)

The Ryzen Z2 A now becomes the entry point into AMD's Ryzen Z2 lineup, although it is based on the much older Zen 2 architecture. It features a 4-core/8-thread CPU, 8 RDNA 2 graphics cores, 6MB of cache, and supports LPDDR5-6400 memory. This makes it even less powerful than the previously announced Ryzen Z2 Go, but interestingly, it has a lower configurable TDP ranging from 6- 20W, which might be beneficial for battery life.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Architecture Cores/Threads Graphics architecture Graphics cores Cache NPU TOPS AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Zen 5 8 cores/16 threads RDNA 3.5 16 24MB 50 TOPS AMD Ryzen Z2 A Zen 2 4 cores/8 threads RDNA 2 8 6MB N/A

AMD hasn’t shared any information on what kind of performance we can expect from these new chips, nor has the company confirmed any new upcoming devices that will be powered by the new chips. The addition of an NPU on the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme could translate to potential AI-based enhancements like improved system optimization, faster real-time processing, and even power management to some extent. It may also prove beneficial for device manufacturers to integrate software and tools that enable them to tweak system performance in a more efficient manner.

Currently, the Lenovo Legion Go S and Legion Go 2 Prototype are the only two handhelds confirmed to utilize AMD’s Z2 series chips. Asus is another OEM that is expected to announce at least one new handheld this year, likely a successor to the ROG Ally and Ally X.

