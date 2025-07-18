Intel slashes Core Ultra 5 225 and Core Ultra 5 225F pricing by up to 21% — get entry-level Arrow Lake for 13% below MSRP

Entry-level Arrow Lake CPUs have just become substantially more affordable.

Intel has significantly reduced the prices of two Core Ultra 5 SKUs. The Core Ultra 5 225 now sells for $193.79 on Amazon and Newegg, while the Core Ultra 5 225F is available for $194.32 on Amazon and Newegg. There's a slight price difference of a few dollars depending on which retailer you purchase the processor from.

In the absence of any Core Ultra 3 or Pentium SKUs, the Core Ultra 5 225 serves as the entry-level option for consumers seeking to upgrade to a Core Ultra 200S (codenamed Arrow Lake) processor. A purported Core Ultra 3 model, namely the Core Ultra 3 205, is reportedly under development; however, unless it becomes a reality, the Core Ultra 5 225 remains the most economical option within Intel's Arrow Lake product lineup.

The Core Ultra 5 225 launched with an MSRP between $236 and $246. However, the chip is now available for as low as $193.79 on Amazon and Newegg, 21% below its MSRP. The Core Ultra 5 225 is a 10-core, 10-thread processor with six E-cores and four E-cores. The processor features a 4.9 GHz boost clock with a 65W PBP (Processor Base Power).

The Core Ultra 5 225F, the iGPU-less variant of the Core Ultra 5 225, has also enjoyed a nice price reduction. Initially sold for between $221 and $231, the Core Ultra 5 225F retails for $211.24 on Amazon and Newegg, representing a 9% discount from the MSRP. Performance-wise, the Core Ultra 5 225F is identical to the Core Ultra 5 225, except that it doesn't have the integrated Arc Xe-LPG graphics engine. Therefore, you must pair the Core Ultra 5 225F with a discrete graphics card.

Processor

Current Pricing

MSRP

Cores / Threads (P+E)

P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz)

E-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz)

L3 Cache (MB)

PBP / MTP (W)

Memory

Core Ultra 5 225

$193.79

$236 - $246

10 / 10 (6+4)

3.3 / 4.9

2.7 / 4.4

20

65 / 121

DDR5-6400

Core Ultra 5 225F

$211.24

$221 - $231

10 / 10 (6+4)

3.3 / 4.9

2.7 / 4.4

20

65 / 121

DDR5-6400

The price cuts aren't just exclusive to the U.S. market, either. Andreas Schilling reports that the Core Ultra 5 225 and Core Ultra 5 225F are down 26% and 22%, respectively, in Germany. Meanwhile, hardware leaker Harukaze5719 noticed that Core Ultra 5 225F's price has dropped by 26%.

The Core Ultra 5 225 and Core Ultra 5 225F look more enticing with their revamped pricing. However, there's still some competition in the segment, such as AMD's latest Ryzen 5 9600X, which hovers around the $200 mark. For consumers who want more value but don't mind using an older part, there's also the Ryzen 7 5800X at $175.

