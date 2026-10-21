Linux
Latest about Linux
By Mark Tyson Published
Linux developers are preparing to make Intel’s ancient MultiMedia eXtensions irrelevant, with the last MMX code now set to be removed from the kernel.
By Zak Killian Published
New driver enablement work from AMD brings full platform-level tuning control to Ryzen systems running Linux, finally.
By Bruno Ferreira Published
Linus Torvalds posts his first LLM-assisted patch to the Linux kernel — after issuing clear pro-AI directives, the bossman makes use of AI tooling himself
By Zak Killian Published
The new method allows access using standard memory semantics instead of as a block device, drastically improving performance.
By Mark Tyson Published
It won’t be long until Linux enthusiasts will be able to complete a clean kernel build in under 10 seconds thanks to advances in PC hardware and the AI-assisted optimization of compilers.
By Etiido Uko Published
AI-assisted bug hunting is driving Linux toward 2,000 CVEs per release, surfacing real flaws and mountains of low-priority work for overwhelmed maintainers.
By Luke James Published
AB 1856 excludes open-source operating systems from the upcoming Digital Age Assurance Act.
By Mark Tyson Published
The development of Linux, a free ‘hobby’ operating system, was announced by Linus Torvalds 35 years ago today.
By Mark Tyson Published
Xinuos plans to petition for a full‑bench rehearing of its case, but this kind of request has only a 0.03% success rate according to IBM’s lawyers.
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