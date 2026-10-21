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Latest about Linux

The end of an era as Linux 7.5 purges the last 30-year-old Intel MMX optimizations from Pentium age

By Mark Tyson Published

Linux developers are preparing to make Intel’s ancient MultiMedia eXtensions irrelevant, with the last MMX code now set to be removed from the kernel.

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An AMD Ryzen CPU 3D render overlaid by a Tux the Linux Penguin mascot vector image.
AMD brings official Ryzen overclocking to Linux with AOD driver support

By Zak Killian Published

New driver enablement work from AMD brings full platform-level tuning control to Ryzen systems running Linux, finally.

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Linus Torvalds posts his first AI-assisted patch to the Linux kernel, synthetic test clocks 23x performance leap

By Bruno Ferreira Published

Linus Torvalds posts his first LLM-assisted patch to the Linux kernel — after issuing clear pro-AI directives, the bossman makes use of AI tooling himself

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A manipulated photograph of a G-clamp holding a memory SO-DIMM.
New Linux tech compresses memory in RAM, as RAM, for 452x speedup

By Zak Killian Published

The new method allows access using standard memory semantics instead of as a block device, drastically improving performance.

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Linux enthusiasts see 10-second kernel compilation times on the horizon

By Mark Tyson Published

It won’t be long until Linux enthusiasts will be able to complete a clean kernel build in under 10 seconds thanks to advances in PC hardware and the AI-assisted optimization of compilers.

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Linux logo in front of clocks
Linux kernel nears record 2,000 vulnerabilities per release as AI bug hunters scour 40 million lines of code

By Etiido Uko Published

AI-assisted bug hunting is driving Linux toward 2,000 CVEs per release, surfacing real flaws and mountains of low-priority work for overwhelmed maintainers.

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California lawmakers unanimously pass Linux exemption from age-verification law

By Luke James Published

AB 1856 excludes open-source operating systems from the upcoming Digital Age Assurance Act.

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Linux was announced by Linus Torvalds 35 years ago today

By Mark Tyson Published

The development of Linux, a free ‘hobby’ operating system, was announced by Linus Torvalds 35 years ago today.

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Decades-long Linux ownership dispute effectively dead after Xinuos appeal rejected

By Mark Tyson Published

Xinuos plans to petition for a full‑bench rehearing of its case, but this kind of request has only a 0.03% success rate according to IBM’s lawyers.

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Marketing image for the Voodoo 3 graphics card
25 years after the death of 3dfx, the Voodoo 3 gets a Linux driver update

By Zak Killian Published

It's been a quarter-century since the firm folded, but the graphics chips still have utility in esoteric use cases.

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