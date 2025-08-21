Motherboards
Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in motherboard testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest motherboards, including news and reviews covering the entire gamut of offerings that support Intel and AMD processors. You can also head to our best motherboards page for in-depth buying recommendations.
Explore Motherboards
Latest about Motherboards
AMD discontinues B650 chipset to transition to the newer B850 chipset
By Zhiye Liu published
AMD has confirmed that it is transitioning from the B650 chipset to the latest B850 chipset.
ASRock B850 Steel Legend WiFi Motherboard review: flagship audio meets value
By Joe Shields published
B850 Steel Legend offers a silver appearance and all-around value
Gigabyte quietly disables Gen5 PCIe 5.0 GPU support on B650 motherboards in F35 BIOS update
By Hassam Nasir published
Stability issues cited as the reason.
MSI on track to ship 10 million motherboards in 2025 despite a reportedly cautious AI strategy
By Hassam Nasir published
Along with 5 million GPUs shipments.
AMD Strix Halo Mini-ITX motherboard flaunts 128GB LPDDR5X
By Zhiye Liu published
Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co, Ltd. has revealed the company's upcoming STHT1 powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max 300-series (Strix Halo) processor.
Critical UEFI vulnerabilities found in Gigabyte motherboards
By Kunal Khullar published
Security researchers warn of persistent firmware threats affecting hundreds of models.
Gigabyte B550 Eagle motherboard is at an all-time low price for the end of Prime Day at 26% off
By Aaron Klotz published
Deals The Gigabyte B550 Eagle is a mid-range AM4 motherboard
Lack of PCIe bandwidth can nerf RTX 5090 by up to 25% in content creation workloads
By Jon Martindale published
Puget Systems has tested a range of PCIe configurations for its GPU in different professional applications and found that lane generation and width can make a real difference.
Gigabyte says its 'revolutionary' Ultra Turbo Mode can boost frame rates by 35%
By Kunal Khullar published
The new BIOS feature offers three levels of performance tuning, surpassing Intel’s standard 200S Boost profile in both CPU and memory optimization
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.