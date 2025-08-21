Motherboards

CPU Installation

AMD discontinues B650 chipset to transition to the newer B850 chipset

By Zhiye Liu published

AMD has confirmed that it is transitioning from the B650 chipset to the latest B850 chipset.

ASRock B850 Steel Legend WiFi

ASRock B850 Steel Legend WiFi Motherboard review: flagship audio meets value

By Joe Shields published

B850 Steel Legend offers a silver appearance and all-around value

Gigabyte's F35 BIOS update removing the PCIe Gen5 option

Gigabyte quietly disables Gen5 PCIe 5.0 GPU support on B650 motherboards in F35 BIOS update

By Hassam Nasir published

Stability issues cited as the reason.

MSI MEG X670E AM5 motherboard

MSI on track to ship 10 million motherboards in 2025 despite a reportedly cautious AI strategy

By Hassam Nasir published

Along with 5 million GPUs shipments.

Sixunited STHT1

AMD Strix Halo Mini-ITX motherboard flaunts 128GB LPDDR5X

By Zhiye Liu published

Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co, Ltd. has revealed the company's upcoming STHT1 powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max 300-series (Strix Halo) processor.

The Gigabyte Z790 Gaming X motherboard

Critical UEFI vulnerabilities found in Gigabyte motherboards

By Kunal Khullar published

Security researchers warn of persistent firmware threats affecting hundreds of models.

Gigabyte B550 Eagle motherboard is at an all-time low price for the end of Prime Day at 26% off

By Aaron Klotz published

Deals The Gigabyte B550 Eagle is a mid-range AM4 motherboard

Lack of PCIe bandwidth can nerf RTX 5090 by up to 25% in content creation workloads

By Jon Martindale published

Puget Systems has tested a range of PCIe configurations for its GPU in different professional applications and found that lane generation and width can make a real difference.

The Gigabyte Z890M Aorus Elite Wi-Fi motherboard

Gigabyte says its 'revolutionary' Ultra Turbo Mode can boost frame rates by 35%

By Kunal Khullar published

The new BIOS feature offers three levels of performance tuning, surpassing Intel’s standard 200S Boost profile in both CPU and memory optimization

Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX Ice

User reports suggest Gigabyte's latest RGB firmware upgrade is bricking some motherboards, including Z790 series

By Kunal Khullar published

Users report widespread failures after installing the IT5701/5702 RGB controller update, with some motherboards refusing to boot.

