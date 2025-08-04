ASRock B850 Steel Legend WiFi Motherboard review: flagship audio meets value

B850 Steel Legend offers a silver appearance and all-around value

Reviews
By published
ASRock B850 Steel Legend WiFi
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Tom's Hardware Verdict

Priced at around $210, ASRock’s B850 Steel Legend WiFI is one of the more budget-friendly B850 ATX boards around. The unique silver and white look and flagship-class audio codec are positives in an otherwise average board.

Pros

  • +

    Flagship-class audio codec

  • +

    Silver / white appearance.

  • +

    Priced well among peers

Cons

  • -

    Like most B850, it lacks 40 Gbps ports

  • -

    Not all M.2s have a heatsink

  • -

    20 Gbps port only on the front panel

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

ASRock impressed us early this year with its Mini-ITX B850I Lighting WiFi, and we’re sticking with AMD’s budget-conscious B850 chipset for the next board to land on our test bench, the Steel Legend WiFi. Priced at $209.99, it’s not particularly painful on the wallet, and you get most everything you’d expect at the price point. The white and silver appearance, with integrated RGB lighting, stands out among similarly priced competition, and would look good with most builds, especially those leaning toward white.

The Steel Legend offers well-rounded specifications for the price, including fast networking with 2.5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7, capable power delivery with large heatsinks, ample storage options including 4x M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0), and even a flagship-class audio codec. An RGB LED strip under the bottom M.2 heatsink shines brightly, giving the board (and the inside of your case) extra color.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Socket

AM5 (LGA 1718)

Chipset

B850

Form Factor

ATX

Voltage Regulator

17 Phase (14x 80A Dr.MOS MOSFETs for Vcore)

Video Ports

(1) HDMI (v2.1)

USB Ports

(2) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-C

Row 6 - Cell 0

(2) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps)

Row 7 - Cell 0

(3) USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Row 8 - Cell 0

(4) USB 2.0 (480 Mbps)

Network Jacks

(1) 2.5 GbE

Audio Jacks

(2) Analog + SPDIF

Legacy Ports/Jacks

Other Ports/Jack

PCIe x16

(1) v5.0 (x16)

Row 14 - Cell 0

(1) v4.0 (x4)

PCIe x8

PCIe x4

PCIe x1

CrossFire/SLI

??

DIMM Slots

(4) DDR5-8000(OC), 256GB Capacity

M.2 Sockets

(1) PCIe 5.0 x4 (128 Gbps) / PCIe (up to 80mm)

Row 21 - Cell 0

(3) PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gbps) / PCIe (up to 80mm)

Row 22 - Cell 0

Supports RAID 0/1/10

SATA Ports

(4) SATA3 6 Gbps

USB Headers

(1) USB v3.2 Gen 2x2 (20 Gbps) Type-C

Row 25 - Cell 0

(2) USB v3.2 Gen 2 (5 Gbps)

Row 26 - Cell 0

(2) USB v2.0 (480 Mbps)

Fan/Pump Headers

(6) 4-Pin (Accepts PWM and DC)

RGB Headers

(3) aRGB (3-pin)

Row 29 - Cell 0

(1) RGB (4-pin)

Diagnostics Panel

(1) Post Status Checker (4 LEDs)

Internal Button/Switch

SATA Controllers

Ethernet Controller(s)

(1) Dragon RTL8125 BG (2.5 GbE)

Wi-Fi / Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 7 - 320 MHz, 6 GHz, 5.8 Gbps, BT 5.4

USB Controllers

ASMedia ASM1074, Genesys Logic GL852

HD Audio Codec

Realtek ALC4082

DDL/DTS

✗ / ✗

Warranty

3 Years

Image 1 of 3
ASRock B850 Steel Legend WiFi
(Image credit: ASRock)
Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Motherboard Reviewer

Joe Shields is a Freelance writer for Tom’s Hardware US. He reviews motherboards.

1 Comment Comment from the forums