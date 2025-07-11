Gigabyte B550 Eagle motherboard is at an all-time low price for the end of Prime Day at 26% off

Gigabyte's B550 Eagle WiFi6 has hit an all-time low price just hours before the end of Prime Day. The budget AM5 motherboard is 21% off and going for just $94, a perfect option for your next AM4 gaming build. Again, Prime Day ends in several hours, so be sure to grab this deal ASAP before it expires!

Gigabyte's B550 Eagle is a cheap mid-range B-series board that is going for entry-level prices for Prime Day only. The board has all the necessary features you need to build a fully fleshed-out system, boasting four DDR4 slots rated at up to 3200 MT/s — though the board's QVL lists officially lists support with kits featuring speeds of up to 4400 MT/s — a plethora of PCIe x16 slots for multiple add-in cards, four SATA 3 ports for SSD and hard drives, as well as two M.2 connectors for high-speed NVMe SSD storage with one slot rated at PCIe 4.0 speeds.

The board also boasts a 10+3 phase digital VRM power delivery system and a 4-layer PCB. Rear I/O consists of four USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, WiFi 6 support, HDMI, and an Ethernet port for wired internet.

Gigabyte B550 Eagle WiFi6: was $119 now $94 at Amazon All-time low price The B550 Eagle WiFi6 is a lower-mid-range B550 motherboard that is selling for entry-level prices. The board has enough power delivery to power the fastest gaming CPUs on the AM4 platform (such as the Ryzen 7 5700X3D), and has everything else you need to build a simple yet effective gaming system.

The B550 Eagle WiFi6 is a simple, yet effective board that has all the necessary tools to get the job done, and doesn't boast any excessive features such as RGB lighting. The power delivery system is good enough for some of the best AM4 gaming chips like the Ryzen 7 5700X3D or Ryzen 7 5800XT, and there are enough PCIe slots for a graphics card and other add-in cards, such as an Ethernet card, M.2 card, capture card, and more.

If you're looking for components to pair with the B550 Eagle, AMD's Ryzen 7 5800XT or Ryzen 9 5900XT make an excellent pair and are discounted up to 46% for Prime Day.

At the board's all-time low of $94, you can spend less time worrying about what motherboard to get and focus on putting your budget on more important components, such as the CPU, GPU, RAM, SSD, or PSU.

