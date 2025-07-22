AMD Strix Halo Mini-ITX motherboard flaunts 128GB LPDDR5X — add a CPU cooler, boot drive, and power supply for a slim gaming or AI rig

Chinese ODM Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co, Ltd. (via ITHome) has revealed the company's upcoming STHT1 motherboard. The STHT1 will leverage AMD's Ryzen AI Max 300-series (codenamed Strix Halo) processors.

The STHT1 conforms to the thin Mini-ITX standard, a specification that targets AIO systems. Size-wise, it still conforms to the Mini-ITX specifications, which are 170 x 170mm. However, the difference lies in the z-height, which is substantially lower, allowing these motherboards to fit into tighter spaces, such as AIO and small form factor (SFF) systems.

If you've been out of the loop, Strix Halo features AMD's latest Zen 5 cores and an improved RDNA 3.5 graphics engine. The core count on Strix Halo ranges between six and 16 cores. The Radeon 8060S unit rocks up to 40 compute units.

However, Sixunited hasn't disclosed which processor option will be available for consumers. The Strix Halo lineup presently consists of three models: Ryzen AI Max+ 395 (16 cores), Ryzen AI Max 390 (12 cores), and Ryzen AI Max 385 (8 cores).

(Image credit: Sixunited)

Unlike the Framework Strix Halo Mini-ITX motherboard, which comes with an included CPU cooler, the STHT1 lacks one. Although Sixunited provided schematics of the motherboard, the company didn't confirm the dimensions of the mounting holes. However, judging by the eye, the STHT1 appears to have mounting holes for CPU coolers compatible with Intel's LGA 1xxx socket.

Sixunited pairs the Strix Halo chip with 128GB of LPDDR5X memory. The eight memory chips, each 16GB, are soldered to the motherboard and surround the Strix Halo processor. The STHT1 could be a very capable motherboard for a gaming system. Given the amount of memory, Sixunited may be marketing the motherboard toward AI or content creation.

Storage options include two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots for M.2 2280 SSDs. When it comes to displays, the motherboard provides two HDMI 2.1 ports and one VGA port, which Sixunited can convert to a DisplayPort output or COM port, depending on the user's preference. There's only one Gigabit Ethernet port on the motherboard, but it has an M.2 2230 port for installing a wireless module. Connectivity-wise, the STHT1 offers two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. Nonetheless, it also has USB headers to expand the number of ports.

The STHT1 draws power from a standard 19V DC IN port. It's more than enough juice for the Strix Halo, as these Zen 5 parts have a configurable TDP (cTDP) ranging from 45W to 120W.

Sixunited hasn't revealed the pricing for the STHT1 motherboard or when it'll arrive on the retail market.

