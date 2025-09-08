Sapphire launches a pair of AMD B850 motherboards for Ryzen CPUs — white offerings for budget builds

Sapphire has announced the launch of two new AMD motherboards featuring the B850 chipset and AM5 socket to support AMD's Ryzen 7000 (Raphael), Ryzen 8000G (Phoenix), and Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) processors. The Pure B850A WiFi model is offered in a standard ATX form factor, whereas the Pure B850M WiFi model is designed for users who prefer to assemble a more compact system. Both motherboards come in what Sapphire calls "polar silver white."

The Pure B850A WiFi comes with a 12+2+1-phased power delivery subsystem and four DDR5 memory slots, supporting data rates of up to DDR5-8000+ and a total capacity of 192GB (4x48GB). High-speed storage interfaces include one M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4 slot and two M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots. The motherboard also has four regular SATA III ports.

As an ATX motherboard, the Pure B850A WiFi offers more expansion options than the Pure B850M WiFi. The former has one PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot, one PCIe 4.0 x4 expansion slot, and a PCIe 4.0 x2 expansion slot for devices with low bandwidth requirements.

Meanwhile, the Realtek RTL8125GB controller offers 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, while a wireless module handles Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The mix of USB ports includes four USB 2.0 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. The available display outputs consist of one DisplayPort and one HDMI port.

The Pure B850M WiFi has the same power delivery subsystem as its ATX counterpart. The motherboard features four DDR5 memory slots, supporting up to 192GB and DDR5-7200+.

On the other hand, the Pure B850M WiFi is a microATX motherboard, so there are some little compromises. While the motherboard retains PCIe 5.0 x16 and PCIe 4.0 x4 expansion slots, it lost the PCIe 4.0 x2 expansion slot. The Pure B850M WiFi also has one fewer M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slot compared to the two on the Pure B850A WiFi. The four SATA III ports remain untouched.

The Pure B850M WiFi shares the same networking features and USB connectivity as the Pure B850A WiFi.

Sapphire is selling the Pure B850A WiFi and Pure B850M WiFi for around $182 and $140, respectively, in China. While Sapphire's motherboards have traditionally been limited to the Chinese market, the renowned AMD graphics card partner has released a few teasers that its motherboards are making their way to the global market. In fact, some of Sapphire's Nitro+ and Pulse motherboards are already listed on various overseas retailers.

