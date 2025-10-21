AMD's Krackan Point APUs tipped to arrive for desktop soon as Ryzen 9000G series — New AGESA code adds support for Ryzen AI 300 series in BIOS update

AMD debuted the Ryzen AI 300 series back at CES 2025 in January, and since then, various rumors have hinted that the mobile-only family might eventually expand into desktop. Today, we have our most concrete confirmation of that possibility yet, with a new BIOS update that directly connects to Krackan Point. Spotted by renowned leaked HXL, AGESA version 1.2.7.0 was released for select MSI motherboards yesterday, and it came packaged with the microcode "00B60Fxx" which is reserved for Krackan Point (and Krackan Point 2) CPUs.

AM5 Krackan Point APU Coming soon? The new AGESA 1207 adds KRK/KRK2 CPU microcode.https://t.co/fFx4Lg2QhF pic.twitter.com/9uI23qDEBwOctober 20, 2025

While this doesn't necessarily confirm anything — after all, we're talking about data-mined information that's not even included in release notes — the timing makes sense. Previously, it was rumored that a potential Ryzen 9000G series was expected to launch in Q4 2025, which lines up with this new BIOS update adding support for Krackan Point.

The last desktop APU release for AMD was Ryzen 8000G, based on Zen 4, while Krackan Point is built using the Zen 5 architecture and employs RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics, offering a substantial performance leap.

That being said, Strix Point is still more powerful, since it's a larger die with more CPU and GPU cores, but that seems to be reserved for mobile for now — though, all hope is not lost.

Just as a refresher: Ryzen AI 7 300 and Ryzen AI 5 300 are Krackan Point, while Ryzen AI 9 300 is Strix Point, and Ryzen AI (9) Max 300 is Strix Halo, but that's an entirely different class of APU. Krackan Point has only three SKUs thus far: the Ryzen AI 7 350 and AI 5 340, both of which are intended for mid-range devices, alongside the Ryzen AI 5 330 aimed at lower-end laptops (that represents Krackan Point 2 silicon).

Swipe to scroll horizontally SKU Family Cores/Threads Compute Units (RDNA 3.5) NPU TDP Release Ryzen 7 9700G* Krackan Point (desktop) 8 cores (4x Zen 5 + 4x Zen 5c), 16 threads Radeon 860M – (8 CUs) 50 TOPS 65W Q4 2025* Ryzen 5 9500G* Krackan Point (desktop) 6 cores (3× Zen 5 + 3× Zen 5c), 12 threads Radeon 840M – (4 CUs) 50 TOPS 65W Q4 2025* Ryzen AI 7 350 Krackan Point (mobile) 8 cores (4x Zen 5 + 4x Zen 5c), 16 threads Radeon 860M – (8 CUs) 50 TOPS 15-54W February 2025 Ryzen AI 5 340 Krackan Point (mobile) 6 cores (3× Zen 5 + 3× Zen 5c), 12 threads Radeon 840M – (4 CUs) 50 TOPS 15-54W February 2025 Ryzen AI 5 330 Krackan Point (mobile) 4 cores (1× Zen 5 + 3× Zen 5c), 8 threads Radeon 820M – (2 CUs) 50 TOPS 15-54W July 2025 Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 Strix Point 12 cores (4x Zen 5 + 8x Zen 5c), 24 threads Radeon 890M – 16 CUs 55 TOPS 15-54W July 2025 Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Strix Point 12 cores (4 Zen 5 + 8x Zen 5c), 24 threads Radeon 890M (16 CUs) 50 TOPS 15-54W July 2025 Ryzen AI 9 365 Strix Point 10 cores (4x Zen 5 + 6x Zen 5c), 20 threads Radeon 880M – (12 CUs) 50 TOPS 15-54W July 2025

* rumored; not confirmed.

All of these could translate well to desktop on the AM5 platform, especially considering the power limits would be lifted to 65W (from 54W) to allow for higher sustained clock speeds. The point here is that AMD's mobile options have largely superseded Ryzen 8000G across the board, so an update was long overdue in this department, even if most people would much rather have Strix Point right now. Remember, the primary selling point of APUs (on desktop) is their value proposition, so it makes sense that Strix Point isn't making that jump right away

That's because manufacturers have reported it costing twice as much as Ryzen 8000G, which would make pricing undesirable for the end-user. Still, because the only thing separating Strix and Krackan are core configs and arbitrary naming conventions, there's a chance that both could be combined into a unified Ryzen 9000G series. Regardless, we're at the very least likely getting a potential Ryzen 5 9500G and Ryzen 7 9700G, and if it tops out there then the 9700G's iGPU might actually be a downgrade to the 8700G on paper — since it (Radeon 860M) only has 8 CUs vs 12 CUs on the older model, ignoring the graphics IP differences.

Time will, of course, tell, and we suspect we'll know a lot more about this after AMD's CEO, Lisa, gives the keynote at CES 2026 in January of next year.

