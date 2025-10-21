AMD planning monstrous dual-cache Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 with 192MB of game-boosting L3 cache, according to leak

It is no secret that AMD is quietly preparing to refresh its Granite Ridge family of desktop processors with several new models to solidify its market position, particularly among OEMs. Chi11edog on Tuesday revealed specifications of range-topping Ryzen 9000-series 'Granite Ridge Refresh' processors, and if they are accurate, then the new CPUs will be considerably more cache-heavy than predecessors.

If the information from Chi11edog is to be believed, then the new lineup will be headed by the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2: a 16-core processor clocked at 4.30 GHz – 5.60 GHz and equipped with a whopping 192 MB of L3 cache (up from 128MB in case of the 9950X3D) as it will come with two 3D V-Cache chiplets (one chiplet per core chiplet die). The default thermal design power (TDP) of the CPU will reportedly increase to 200W from 170W on current models, but the processor's performance increase could be well worth it in applications that demand high memory bandwidth, such as games.

For gamers who do not want to invest a small fortune in a top-of-the-line CPU, AMD will purportedly offer the Ryzen 7 9850X3D. This eight-core CPU will run at 4.70 GHz – 5.60 GHz and feature 96 MB of L3 Cache using internal SRAM and an external 3D V-Cache chiplet. Since the CPU will differ from the existing Ryzen 7 9850X3D with a higher turbo clock, it will retain a default TDP of 120W.

Since the information comes from an unofficial source, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, it makes great sense for AMD to refresh its Ryzen 9000-series 'Granite Ridge' lineup based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture, both from a technology and marketing strategies point of view.

AMD's Zen 5 CCDs have been made for well over a year on a proven TSMC N4 fabrication technology; their yields are probably very good, so the company can safely boost clock speeds, raise power limits, and stack more cache without spending too much on redesign. Also, the new Ryzen 9000-series processors will keep using the AM5 platform, enabling drop-in upgrades for existing users, higher performance for those who are in the market for a new desktop, and new models for PC makers who tend to like selling something different from what they did a year before.

In short, the launch of Granit Ridge Refresh enables AMD to squeeze extra performance from the existing architecture without major investments or requiring partners to release new motherboards (still, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 will likely require higher-end platforms anyway). The refresh also acts as a preemptive strike against Intel's upcoming releases, keeping AMD visible in enthusiast and gaming segments that demand every extra bit of performance.

