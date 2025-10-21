AMD planning monstrous dual-cache Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 with 192MB of game-boosting L3 cache, according to leak

News
By published

That's a lot of cache.

Ryzen 9000
(Image credit: AMD)

It is no secret that AMD is quietly preparing to refresh its Granite Ridge family of desktop processors with several new models to solidify its market position, particularly among OEMs. Chi11edog on Tuesday revealed specifications of range-topping Ryzen 9000-series 'Granite Ridge Refresh' processors, and if they are accurate, then the new CPUs will be considerably more cache-heavy than predecessors.

If the information from Chi11edog is to be believed, then the new lineup will be headed by the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2: a 16-core processor clocked at 4.30 GHz – 5.60 GHz and equipped with a whopping 192 MB of L3 cache (up from 128MB in case of the 9950X3D) as it will come with two 3D V-Cache chiplets (one chiplet per core chiplet die). The default thermal design power (TDP) of the CPU will reportedly increase to 200W from 170W on current models, but the processor's performance increase could be well worth it in applications that demand high memory bandwidth, such as games.

For gamers who do not want to invest a small fortune in a top-of-the-line CPU, AMD will purportedly offer the Ryzen 7 9850X3D. This eight-core CPU will run at 4.70 GHz – 5.60 GHz and feature 96 MB of L3 Cache using internal SRAM and an external 3D V-Cache chiplet. Since the CPU will differ from the existing Ryzen 7 9850X3D with a higher turbo clock, it will retain a default TDP of 120W.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

See more CPUs News
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ekio
    Only to be beaten in single thread perf by an iPad CPU lol.

    Drop the x86 bloat and focus on risc type ISAs…
    Reply
  • Techsavi01
    I'll definitely be buying that when it's released! Just built myself an AM5 system with a 7800X3D but doubling that precious L3 to almost 200MB is irresistible lol. And no dude, an iPad CPU doesn't beat AMD's single core performance, funny you.
    Reply
  • LabRat 891
    I know the 9900Xs and 9850Xs see increased memory bandwidth from both CCDs interfacing with the IOD. I'm wondering if that'll be any benefit in a dual vCache CCD CPU? Probably not, since X3D is already less-affected by RAM performance.
    Still, curious.


    I know I'm not the only one that was on the edge of buying a 9800X3D, due to no-better option being available. I'm 100% holding off for this, now.
    Reply
  • Notton
    ekio said:
    Only to be beaten in single thread perf by an iPad CPU lol.

    Drop the x86 bloat and focus on risc type ISAs…
    Do you play games on your iOS/macOS device that benefit from said single thread performance?
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    ekio said:
    Only to be beaten in single thread perf by an iPad CPU lol.
    little is now single threaded as its limited.

    Most stuff is made for multithread as scales better.

    and arguably the reason apple's does well in SThread is also alot of the OS. Windows by design is not as pretty udner the hood and that impacts the hardware. (also why linux usually does betetr than windows becasue its cleaner than windows)
    Reply
  • MosephV
    Techsavi01 said:
    I'll definitely be buying that when it's released! Just built myself an AM5 system with a 7800X3D but doubling that precious L3 to almost 200MB is irresistible lol. And no dude, an iPad CPU doesn't beat AMD's single core performance, funny you.
    The 9850X3D sounds interesting (single CCD). The 9950X3D2 sounds neat, but I wonder if it will be hurt by latency if/when a core in CCD0 needs to access the cache on CCD1. This could cause more harm than benefit. At least with gaming.
    Reply
  • Dr3ams
    None of the games I play need that kind of CPU, but it looks interesting.
    Reply
  • TheOtherOne
    I am gonna start taking care of my left arm, leg and one of the kidneys. Gonna feed them nice and keep them fat and healthy!

    When time comes, how else am I gonna buy this new hardware without selling above mentioned one of each? 😑
    Reply