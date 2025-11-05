AMD reportedly prepping new X3D chip with higher clock speeds – Ryzen 7 9700X3D spotted in benchmarks that rival Ryzen 7 9800X3D, new Strix Halo chip also unearthed

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is currently the best CPU you can buy for gaming, offering outstanding performance that easily surpasses Intel’s best. A new leak now suggests that a more affordable alternative could be on the way in the form of the Ryzen 7 9700X3D. According to the PassMark benchmark database, the unreleased 3D V-cache-equipped processor has 8 cores and 16 threads and leverages the AM5 platform.

The boost clock speed of the Ryzen 7 9700X3D is listed at 5.8 GHz, a substantial jump over the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which tops out at 5.2 GHz. That's a substantial increase that could indicate a number of possibilities, such as a higher clock to attain faster speeds, a data entry error, or that the benchmark testing was done on an overclocked chip. As for the benchmark itself, the CPU scored 40,438 points in multi-threaded and 4,687 points in single-threaded benchmarks. The result is pretty much in line with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in the same tests, where the existing chip scored 39,982 in multi-threaded and 4,427 in single-threaded.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Leaked AMD Ryzen 7 9700X3D vs Ryzen 7 9800X3D Street/MSRP Arch Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP / PPT Memory Ryzen 7 9800X3D $480 Zen 5 X3D 8 / 16 4.7 / 5.2 104MB (8+96) 120W / 162W DDR5-5600 Ryzen 7 9700X3D* NA Zen 5 X3D 8 / 16 NA / 5.8 NA NA NA

The benchmark database additionally lists a brand new Strix Halo part, namely the Ryzen AI MAX+ 388. This chip scored 31,702 points in multi-threaded and 4,145 points in single-threaded benchmarks on PassMark. By the looks of it, this particular chip should sit between the Ryzen AI MAX+ 390 and AI MAX+ 385 and could potentially be a China-exclusive SKU.

Additional information from the listing suggests that it features a total of 8 cores and 16 threads, 32 MB of L3 cache, and 8 MB of L2 cache. Interestingly, it also comes with the Radeon 8060S iGPU, featuring 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units, similar to the flagship Ryzen AI MAX+ 395. In case you missed our coverage, the Radeon 8060S is currently the most powerful integrated GPU solution offering performance that is very similar to an RTX 4060.

The introduction of a new X3D chip is definitely exciting, especially since the Ryzen 7 9800X3D currently goes for around $450. A potentially cheaper option would give users more choice when upgrading or building a brand-new gaming rig. Having said that, leaked benchmark results are not proof of existence; however, we expect AMD to make some sort of announcement at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2026. Till then, take all of the information above with a pinch of salt.

