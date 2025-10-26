Gaming-optimized Ryzen 5 7500X3D spotted at UK retailer, new six-core budget CPU apparently readied for launch — AMD might be prepping the cheapest Zen 4-based 3D V-Cache chip to date

Earlier this week, two new processors from AMD's Ryzen 9000 series leaked out, upgraded with the company's special-sauce 3D V-Cache, aimed at upping game performance. The top SKU from that batch was a monstrous dual-chiplet Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 sporting 192MB of L3 cache spread across the two 8-core CCDs (one cache chiplet per CCD). If that sounded overkill to you, worry not, as AMD has you covered from the other side as well with a new, comparatively modest six-core model in the works: the Ryzen 5 7500X3D.

First spotted by prominent tipster @momomo_us, the 7500X3D was found listed at retailer Westcoast UK with an OPN code that doesn't match any existing SKUs, all but confirming that this wasn't a typo; rather, a potentially new CPU set to launch soon. As the name suggests, the 7500X3D is likely just a Ryzen 5 7500 — which itself debuted much after Ryzen 7000's initial release — with 3D V-Cache stacked on top. We don't know the exact specs, but wold not be surprised if the new X3D part were a 65W chip using six Zen 4 cores, just like the regular 7500, with max clock speeds lower than 4.7 GHz.

(Image credit: Future)

Based on the 7600X3D specs, we gauge that the 7500X3D may also have 102 MB of combined cache (32MB L3 + 64MB stacked X3D; 6MB L2). More interestingly, it should become the cheapest X3D chip to date on the AM5 platform, lowering the barrier of entry for value-oriented gamers who're also looking for some sort of future-proofing. Previously, the 5500X3D represented the most affordable option, but it's "stuck" on AM4 and features 1st gen 3D V-Cache tech, while Zen 5's purported 9600X3D hasn't launched yet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen 7000X3D lineup SKU CPU Cores/Threads (Zen 4) Combined cache (L2 + L3 + X3D) Boost Clock Speeds TDP Suggested Pricing Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16C/32T 144 MB 5.7 GHz 120W $699 Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12C/24T 140 MB 5.6 GHz 120W $599 Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8C/16T 104 MB 5.0 GHz 120W $449 Ryzen 5 7600X3D 6C/12T 102 MB 4.7 GHz 65W $299 Ryzen 5 7500X3D 6C/12T 102 MB >4.7 GHz (speculative) 65W >$299 (speculative)

There's no info on release date, but the leak timing seems to align with AMD's typical yearly launch cadence — the company is expected to announce the 7500X3D at CES 2026 in January, which is roughly 10 weeks away. Till then, more leaks should give us an idea of the exact clock speeds, not that we don't already have a good enough idea. Pricing is also up in the air, but considering the 7600X3D retails for $299 (which is crazy when the 7800X3D is $359 on Amazon) exclusively at Micro Center, the 7500X3D should be cheaper, and more widely available.

