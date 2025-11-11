AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D debuts in Micro Center pre-built PC — affordable gaming CPU seemingly exclusive to retailer for now

News
By published

You can now get an X3D pre-built gaming PC for just $900.

Ryzen 7000 CPU
(Image credit: AMD)

Micro Center just launched a brand-new gaming PC featuring the new AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D. The 7500X3D is seemingly the most affordable X3D chip from the Ryzen 7000 series, and, at the moment, it’s only available on the retailer’s PowerSpec line of pre-builts starting at around $899.99, as reported by PC World. At this price, you get the PowerSpec G528 gaming PC, which pairs the processors with an RTX 5060 8GB GPU, 16GB of DDR5-6000 memory, and a 1TB SSD. If you spend an extra $100, you could get the same chip in the PowerSpec G527 with a more powerful Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB graphics card and double the RAM at 32GB.

This entry-level gaming processor has almost the same specifications as the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D, which was launched last year, also as an exclusive. It has the same 6 cores and 12 threads, and, of course, the 96MB of L3 cache, although it has a slightly lower clock speed of 4.0 GHz (versus the 4.1 GHz of the older chip).

Micro Center offers a lot of value for these two gaming pre-builts, especially when compared to other offerings at a similar price. For example, the PowerSpec B737, which goes for the same $899.99 price, doesn’t come with a discrete GPU, although it has double the memory and a Ryzen CPU with a higher clock speed (but not an X3D chip). On the other hand, the $999.99 PowerSpec B946 also doesn’t come with a graphics card, although it has a relatively potent Intel Core i9-12900K.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.