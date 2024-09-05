AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X3D is no longer exclusive to the U.S. — the latest 3D V-Cache chip is now available in Germany for €329

AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X3D processor for mid-range gaming PCs will not be exclusive to the U.S. and Micro Center. As Andreas Schilling noticed, the CPU is now available in Germany as well. But just like in the U.S., a string is attached: it is only available at MindFactory.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D is designed to be a solid game performer while not being too pricey. The CPU comes with six Zen 4 cores and runs at speeds between 4.1 and 4.7 GHz. Its key standout feature is the 96MB L3 cache (a significant upgrade from the 32MB L3 found in the Ryzen 5 7600X), which is meant to increase single-thread performance in general and gaming performance in particular, thus making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious gamers.

As for compatibility, the Ryzen 5 7600X3D processor has 24 PCIe Gen5 lanes and a 65W TDP and is fully compatible with AM5 motherboards using A620, B650, B650E, X670, and X670E chipsets. While the CPU's memory can be overclocked, the processor has a locked multiplier, making core overclocking more difficult than unlocked models. However, some motherboard manufacturers offer BIOS updates that allow modest performance boosts for at least some X3D CPUs.

In Germany, AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X3D costs €329 ($365 with VAT, $306 without taxes), which is significantly more compared to a Ryzen 5 7600X processor that costs €192 ($213 with taxes, $179 without VAT). The latter has higher clocks (4.7 GHz – 5.3 GHz), an unlocked multiplier enabling overclocking, and a higher TDP (105W vs 65W). Still, the large cache of the 7600X3D part will likely enable higher gaming performance compared to the regular 7600X.

It is noteworthy that while MindFactory also operates in Austria, this time around, it does not offer the Ryzen 5 7600X3D in Austria, keeping it exclusive to Germany. It is unclear whether the company will eventually expand the CPU's availability to Austria or AMD will choose another retailer to sell this processor in other countries. Yet if you live in Europe, you can only get a Ryzen 5 7600X3D in Germany and only from MindFactory.