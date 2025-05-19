AMD's 9600X drops down to $208 ahead of Memorial Day Weekend Sale — Plus free 16GB of DDR5-6000 RAM

It might not be Memorial Day yet, but Newegg has already gotten on board the deals train. Among the best on offer right now is the humble Ryzen 5 9600X, which is currently $208.99, a saving of $70 off the original MSRP.

The deal includes AMD's entry-level AM5 CPU and a 16 GB kit of DDR5-6000 TeamGroup T-Force DELTAα RGB RAM alongside it. So, you save a cool $70 on the CPU itself and around $75 on memory, bringing the total value of your savings to around $145.

AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X offers a good entry point for users who want good gaming performance on the modern AMD AM5 platform, without splashing out for any of their faster, fancier 3D V-cache-equipped processors, such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X: now: $208 at Newegg (was $279)

AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X has six cores and 12 threads, a base clock of 3.9 GHz, and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz. Its TDP is just 65W.

Launched in August 2024, AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X is a solid performer, which we've even listed as our best mid-range CPU for gaming. While its original MSRP might have been a tough pill to swallow, the chip keeps getting cheaper, first falling to below $250, and now to just $208. Thanks the the CPU's maturity, those brave enough can also select an alternative BIOS which can boost the chip's TDP from 65W to 105W, which has its own benefits in certain productivity applications.

Just note that despite its 3.9 GHz base clock and 5.4 GHz boost clock, the chip doesn't come with AMD's Wraith series coolers, so you'll have to buy one for yourself. Luckily, the 9600X is easy to cool, as we noted in our review.

Best of all, the bundle already includes RAM, so if you are moving from an older AM4 build, you won't have to worry about purchasing another kit for your new build. While the TeamGroup RAM included in the bundle includes snazzy RGB lighting, it isn't the fastest DDR5-6000 kit out there, but for a mid-range build, it should suffice. Considering that AM5 chips have previously been fairly pricey in the past, now could be the perfect opportunity to upgrade your older system.

Furthermore, the 9600X isn't just a solid CPU, but if you inevitably wish to upgrade it later down the line, AMD has committed to the AM5 socket until at least 2027 or beyond.

Given the amount of value offered for this deal, it might be one of the better PC component deals we see on this side of Memorial Day.