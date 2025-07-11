Corsair's day four discount is one of the cheapest ways to snag 96GB of DDR5 RAM on Amazon Prime Day — last day to score sub-$200 RGB kit

The final day of Prime Day is here and yielding a couple of absolute gems when it comes to last-ditch PC deals. If you're on the hunt for a monstrous 96GB of DDR5 RAM, you can now grab this epic Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 kit (6000MHz) for the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model, just $199.

Not only is this the cheapest ever price on Corsair's delightful RGB RAM, which will look right at home in any build, but it's also only $20 more than the cheapest 96GB kits on the market, all of which come with slower speeds and aren't nearly as enticing. As such, this might be one of the best DDR5 deals out there right now.

Save 16% Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM 96GB: was $236 now $199 at Amazon Lowest ever price! Want to max out the RAM in your gaming rig and throw even more RGB into a hot, confined space? Corsair has heard your plea,s and here we have a 96GB DDR 6000 kit which supports AMD EXPO and Intel XMP. Sub-$200 for the first time ever.

Save 16% Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 RAM 96GB (2x48GB): was $273 now $229 at Amazon Lowest ever price! Grab this 96GB DDR5 RAM kit and you won't have to worry about upgrading your RAM for a long time! With a data transfer rate of 5200MHz, this is overall good RAM for those working or creating content with their PC.

There's no RGB bling in this kit, just good looks and classy design.

Corsair's Vengeance range always performs well in our testing, with the slightly different Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C36 scoring four stars in our review for good performance and appealing design.

This particular set comes with the coveted 6000MHz clock speeds, timings of 36-44-44-96, and support for both AMD Expo and Intel XMP 3.0, ensuring compatibility with basically any system.

To give you an idea of value, the RGB kit for $199 is cheaper than Crucial's Pro 96GB DDR5 kit clocked at 5600MHz, which is $209. According to PC part picker, you won't find any other DDR5-6000 RAM at this kind of price, with the next cheapest option some $274. Still too pricey or want to shop around? Here's our rundown of the best DDR5 kits in the Amazon Prime Day sale in 32GB and 64GB configurations.

