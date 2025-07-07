Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live — The Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day tech and PC Hardware deals, as they happen live!
Amazon Prime Day shopping season is here, and with it comes a slew of deals on everything from 4K monitors to 4TB solid state drives (SSDs). Unfortunately, as usual, there's more quantity than quality in all of the tech bargains at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, B&H Photo, and other retailers.
We're scouring the hottest sales at all retailers for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming GPUs, CPUs, desktop PCs, laptops, monitors, and even hard drives, among other items, and collecting those here for you, live. We aren't just selecting deals willy-nilly, either; we're curating a list of the best value items, often based on our in-depth reviews, benchmarks, and extensive historical pricing analysis to ensure that when we say it's a great deal, it truly is.
We'll be updating this deals live blog to help you find the best ways to save money on gear that can upgrade your PC and your entire tech life.
Hottest Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Live
All-time low price.
The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X has 16 cores and 32 threads, and can hit a maximum of 5.7 GHz and a 64MB L3 cache. This is the perfect processor for those building a powerful workstation.
This drive is specifically for PC use with a 7,200-RPM spindle speed, 512MB of cache, 190MB/s top speed from its desirable CMR tech, and a two-year warranty.
The Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains a formidable gaming CPU, boasting eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of up to 5 GHz. Newegg bundles the CPU with a TeamGroup MP44L PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD.
An all-time low price for this mid-range gaming monitor.
The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 G30 is a 1080p FHD gaming monitor that delivers a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also comes with AMD FreeSync and several other features designed to give you an advantage over your opponents in every match.
Speedy SSD savings
If you're looking for a new internal SSD for a build, upgrade, or even a games console, M2 NVMe is the only way to go these days. Amazon has a couple of excellent UK deals on Crucial's P310 right now. You can score a 1TB drive with up to 7,100MB/s speeds for just £59, a 2TB model with heatsink for £111, or a 4TB model for £244 (25% off), the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model.
Get a 1TB Crucial P310 for less than £60. With speeds of up to 7,100MB/s, it's perfect for running as your OS boot drive, the foundation of a budget build, or as a handy storage expansion/upgrade for your existing PC.
To save on the 2TB model, you want to buy the Heatsink version that can be used with the PS5. This gets you 25% off, the same price as the regular drive without heatsink, and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this listing.
With a whopping 21% off, the 4TB model is a great saving and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model. Otherwise, you get the same Gen 4 speeds as the other models, up to 7,100MB/s.
Acer Nitro V 16 Gaming laptop
Gaming laptop deals on Amazon UK are fairly scarce right now, but I have found this rather nifty Acer Nitro V16, now 17% off and £829 instead of £999.
This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050. The display onboard is a 165Hz refresh rate 16-inch IPS display, and you get Windows 11 installed by default.
A similar spec Dell G15 5530 will set you back £1,049 on Amazon, as will the HP Victus 15-inch, both of which come with the same RTX 4050.
The lowest-ever price we've seen on this model, get a Ryzen 5-powered gaming laptop with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for £829, a full £170 (17% off). There's also a 4060 option, but you won't find any savings on that right now, so it's much more expensive.
We reviewed this laptop's forebear, the Acer Nitro 16, back in 2023. We loved it for its entry-level excellence in the gaming market, even at its $999.99 price tag. Since then, Acer has updated it with the aforementioned 8040 series Ryzen processors. With the uprated processor and this excellent deal, it's a pretty handy gaming laptop if you want to beat the Prime Day rush.
Go OLED for less
I've been thinking about making the jump to OLED for gaming and everyday work for some time. While not totally solved, OLED burn-in concerns are minimal these days, and Samsung's OLED G6 is an alluring 25% off at Amazon right now, less than £600 for a 27-inch display.
This QHD monitor features a massive 360Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and a 0.03ms response time (GtG).
This deal is so good that it actually makes that 360Hz refresh rate option cheaper than the same resolution screen with just 240Hz, which you can still expect to pay £680 for.
Lowest-ever price
The lowest-ever price we've seen ahead of Prime Day, save some £200 (25%) on this Odyssey OLED G6 replete with HDMI 2.1, 360Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and more.
If you want to save even more money, Philips' excellent gaming offshoot Evnia is flogging its own 27-inch QHD OLED monitor for just £499. The saving percentage is less than the Samsung, but our price tracking confirms this is the lowest-ever price on this model, and it's still £100 cheaper.
You'll get the same 1440p resolution, 360Hz refresh rate, response time, and connectivity. The styling is a little less crisp, but the price is not to be sniffed at.
Lowest-ever price
While the savings might not be as juicy as the Samsung, you'll save another £100 for a monitor with ostensibly the same spec sheet, only with a slightly less appealing brand and less eye-catching design.
NZXT H6 Flow - early lowest-ever price!
Prime Day doesn't officially kick off until midnight, but there are already some good early deals. This NZXT H6 Flow mid-tower PC case with panoramic class and 3 x 120mm fans (included) just hit its lowest ever price, a full 24% off and now just £76.44 instead of £99.99. Per price tracking, the previous lowest price was £79.99 in March, so this is our best price to date.
We reviewed NZXT H6 Flow RGB and loved its impressive thermal results and the fact that it's very easy to build in. The only quirk is that drive support is limited, with just two 2.5-inch bays and one 3.5-inch bay. While that's modest for a case of this size, it's not a huge issue in the age of the M2 VNMe.
This excellent mid-tower case comes with a panoramic glass panel and three 120mm fans. The dual chamber design makes for excellent thermal performance and there's optimized airflow all-round, as well as intuitive cable management. A four-star Tom's Hardware pick at full price, it's now fully 24%/£23 off for a limited time, the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model. Move fast, it's a limited run deal with constrained stock.
Check out some of the benchmarks from our H6 Flow testing, including thermal and acoustic performance. As you can see, it's a little louder than some alternatives from Hyte under load, but outperformed both cases significantly in terms of thermal performance, with notable GPU cooling and a rather spiffy average.
And on to the thermals...
Snag a Samsung's award-winning 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 monitor for only $959 at Amazon
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is built around a 49-inch OLED panel with a curvature of 1800R. It has a dense resolution that measures in at 5120 x 1440px and a refresh rate that can get as high as 240Hz. This is paired with a short response time of just 0.03ms, making for a noticeably snappy experience.
This huge gaming monitor features a curved, 49-inch OLED panel. It has a 5120x1440 resolution and a high refresh rate that caps out at 240Hz. It has a superior 0.03ms refresh rate and accepts both HDMI and DisplayPort video input. It also has a USB hub for connecting peripherals.