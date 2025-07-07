Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live — The Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals

Amazon Prime Day shopping season is here, and with it comes a slew of deals on everything from 4K monitors to 4TB solid state drives (SSDs). Unfortunately, as usual, there's more quantity than quality in all of the tech bargains at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, B&H Photo, and other retailers.

We're scouring the hottest sales at all retailers for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming GPUs, CPUs, desktop PCs, laptops, monitors, and even hard drives, among other items, and collecting those here for you, live. We aren't just selecting deals willy-nilly, either; we're curating a list of the best value items, often based on our in-depth reviews, benchmarks, and extensive historical pricing analysis to ensure that when we say it's a great deal, it truly is.

We'll be updating this deals live blog to help you find the best ways to save money on gear that can upgrade your PC and your entire tech life.

Hottest Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Live

Save $215 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X: was $649 now $434 at Amazon All-time low price. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X has 16 cores and 32 threads, and can hit a maximum of 5.7 GHz and a 64MB L3 cache. This is the perfect processor for those building a powerful workstation.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: was $479 now $341 at Amazon The Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains a formidable gaming CPU, boasting eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of up to 5 GHz. Newegg bundles the CPU with a TeamGroup MP44L PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD.