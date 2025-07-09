These are the tools we use to build and maintain our tech, and they're on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Building a PC is a great experience. We sit there with a spreadsheet and multiple browser tabs, pouring over the best CPUs, the best GPUs, PC cases, RAM deals and many more components.

The package arrives, and we are excitedly tearing into the boxes, putting the parts on the table and we are ready to build! We reach down into the toolkit and dig out that rusty old screwdriver that we used to open a paint can back in 2014. We then spill standoffs and screws over the floor, ready for an suspecting foot at 2am!

But wait, it doesn't have to be like this!

I've done this, made the mistakes and now I share my knowledge and that of the Tom's Hardware staff so you don't have to.

Best of all, these products are all on offer for Amazon Prime Day.

So tool up, and let battle commence!

All the gear, and lots of ideas?

You need to start somewhere and this precision kit has pretty much every tool that you could need to maintain a PC, all in a handy case.

You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, brush, and a magnetizer / demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits.

Without this, you're screwed!

In my office / workshop I have a general set of screwdrivers for general tasks, and a set of Wera screwdrivers for servicing 3D printers and taking things apart. Sometimes I put things back together with all of their screws, often there is one screw left over.

A good general purpose precision screwdriver set is a necessity. This 49-in-1 set has all the bits that you need to repair electronics and keep your electronics ticking over. The driver handle is solid, with a rotating end so that your hand can apply pressure to the screw without lifting off.

The kit is contained inside a very desirable case that neatly packs away into your desk drawers / kit bag.

I'd grab one of these just to have on standby. It is cheap enough to be an impulse purchase, but you will actually use it!

Everyone should own this great electric screwdriver!

There are at least two Tom's Hardware editors who own this screwdriver. I am one of them. It should be difficult to extol an electric screwdriver. After all, it is really just a motor that spins and screws / unscrews. But Hoto's NEX 01 Pro is easy to glorify!

The main screwdriver chassis is chunky and has a rubberized finish to stop it slipping from your hands. The twist power ring gives us three levels of torque, and the simple push button for forward / reverse is a joy to use. Throw in a bonus LED light ring and you are ready to build and maintain PCs and have plenty of power to put up those shelves in the living room.

There are two versions of the kit. The simpler kit has a ring holder to support the driver and a selection of bits. Or you can get the boxed version which has even more bits, and a rigid plastic case. I chose the latter, because it was cheaper (oddly) and it had lots more bits.

Don't screw up your next PC build!

Lets be honest. We've all scrabbled around for a spare stand-off or screw to secure a motherboard to a chassis. We've cannibalized other components to ensure that our main rig has everything it needs to keep the motherboard in place, and GPU firmly attached to the case. But what if we just spent less than $10 for 400 screws?

That's right, for less than $10 we can have 400 screws, stand-offs and insulation rings to secure every part of our PC.

In the kit there are:

Hard drive screws

Motherboard screws

Chassis fan screws

SSD screws

Insulation gaskets

High-strength chassis screws (think GPUs)

M2 screws

Flat Phillips screws

M3 Stand-offs

Chassis hand twist screws

I bought myself a similar pack a few years ago and it has proven its worth on more than a few occasions.

For less than $10, just throw it into your basket without thinking!

Clean the filth from your PC!

Air blowers/dusters are a popular choice for quickly blowing out fans and filters to remove any collected dust and fluff. They can also blow out the crumbs that linger under your keyboard. Air blowers are a great alternative to single-use compressed air cans.

The Wolfbox MegaFlow 100 (MF100) may sound like a 1990s Euro Rock tribute act, but it has 150,000 RPM of power to blow dust out of your PC at 45 meters per second!

This convenient blower is battery-powered and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 fully charges in 2.5 hours and provides up to 100 minutes of runtime on the first setting. The MF100 is small and compact, weighing only 0.66lb, so it can be easily stored when not in use. The MF100 is also supported by a 24-month guarantee and 24/7 customer service.

Wolfbox MF100 Electric Air Duster: was $120 now $66 at Amazon This compact air duster can move air at up to 45 m/s with its 150,000 RPM turbofan. A rechargeable battery gives up to 100 minutes of use time and supports USB Type-C charging. The MF100 includes five nozzles and two brush tools to help clean your PC equipment.

I cleaned out my desktop PC recently and my own dust blower did a great job, but there were times when the amassed collection of dead skin cells and fluff was too much for my much weaker air duster. So I bought some cans of compressed air, and not the dollar store stuff either! I don't use them often, but they are handy when you need a little more power in a precise point.

Save 25% Staples Electronics Duster: was $12 now $9 at Amazon Designed for electronics, this 10oz bottle of compressed air will blow the dust, dead skin and last week's sandwich from your keyboard and help prevent the inside of your PC case becoming a biohazard.

Sometimes compressed air or turbo-force USB powered jet fans aren't enough, and so you must get your hands dirty. Cleaning any electronic components should be done with care. Components aren't as static sensitive as their predecessors (I'm looking at you 4MB SIMM that I bought in 1997!) but we should take care not to trash our kit.

These nylon anti-static brushes come in a range of sizes and shapes to clean dust from components, inside drive bays and keep caked on dust from your fan blades. It also includes a keycap puller and tweezers to deep clean the harrowing scene that lurks under your keyboard.

The final cleaning product that you need for building and maintaining PCs is Isopropyl Alcohol, IPA.

I buy IPA in bulk, seriously. I use it to clean my 3D printers, tools and even my PC case, when it's not full of dust. I dispense it into dollar store spray bottles, the ones used when traveling. I mark the bottle to identify it as IPA and just grab it when I need it. Yes, 99% is overkill, heck its medical grade for first aid use, but if you really want to eke it out, get some distilled water and water down your mix to 70%. I don’t because it works well as it is.

My top tip though is to not spray it when the components hot. There is very little risk of fire, but it will evaporate rather quickly.

Thermal paste etiquette — pea-sized blob, an X, or a smooth layer like peanut butter

Lets all agree that however you apply thermal paste, that is the right way, ok?

Thermal paste / TIM or thermal pads bridge the hot side of a component to a heatsink or heatpipe which wicks away heat, keeping the component cool.

I first encountered thermal pads on an old AMD 1GHz CPU, yes I am old! But I digress. I thought it was sticky residue from packing so I scraped it off and put the cooler on my AMD CPU, played Colin McRae Rally and then the CPU overheated and took out most of my system. £200 (in 1999, £384 adjusted for 2025 inflation) later, I had my system working and I learnt an important lesson.

Thermal material is essential to keep your system cool and I asked the team what they use and our Editor-in-Chief, Paul Alcorn said that MX-6 is his go-to thermal paste. So I looked around and found this handy kit that contains 4G of thermal paste and six handy wipes. The wipes are essentially isopropyl alcohol in a cloth material and they are used to prepare the surface for new paste. They will wipe off the old paste, dust, dead skin (ewww) and leave the surface ready for pasting!

If you spot something better, or want to tell me I am wrong, hit the comments!

