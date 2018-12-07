Best PC Cases 2018: Our Tested Picks for Your New Build

There's far more to consider than attractive looks when choosing a case. Good airflow is key when it comes to keeping your components cool, and noise levels can be affected by everything from the number and type of fans you use to the shape of the fan mounts. Size is also important. You need a case that's big enough to accept the components you have today, as well as what you might want to add in the future.
Choose the right case and it could serve you well through multiple PC builds, thus saving you hundreds of dollars. Pick one that you don't really like to look at, or that doesn't fit the GPU you decide you want a few months down the line, and you might be looking to replace it before that new case smell starts to fade. But with hundreds of available options, from closet-like EATX chassis to tiny sub-shoebox-size Mini-ITX models, where do you start? You're in the right place.
-
be quiet! Dark Base 700Best XL/EATX
-
- Type
- Mid Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 519 x 241 x 544mm
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 31.75mm (25mm above mounting tray)
-
- Card Length
- up to 430mm
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2 up to 285mm
-
- Weight
- 29.8 lbs
-
- External Bays
- (0) 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- (0) 5.25", (7) 3.5, (9) 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7 + 2
-
- Ports/Jacks
- USB 3.1 Type C, (2) USB 3.0, Headphone/Mic, Fan Speed. LED Control
-
- Other
- Fan Speed Switch
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 140 mm (2x 120/140mm optional)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm
-
- Top Fans
- (2x 120/140mm optional)
-
- Bottom Fans
- (1x 120/140mm optional)
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Cougar Panzer EVO RGBBest High-End ATX
-
- Type
- Full Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, mATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 24.5 x 10.5 x 21.1" (612 x 266 x 556mm)
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.6” (40.5mm)
-
- Card Length
- 390mm
-
- Power Supply Format
- Standard ATX PS2-Style PSU
-
- Weight
- 16.5 kg
-
- External Bays
- (0) 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- (2) 3.5", (4) 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 8
-
- Ports/Jacks
- (1) USB 3.0, (1) USB 2.0, (1) USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, audio/mic jacks
-
- Other
- Tempered-glass on four sides, fan control switch, Four RGB-Lit fans
-
- Front Fans
- 3x 120mm Vortex RGB LED
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm Vortex RGB LED
-
- Top Fans
- ✗
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
be quiet! Silent Base 601Best Mid-Priced ATX
-
- Type
- Mid-Tower ATX
-
- Motherboard Support
- Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX (E-ATX support up to 12 x 10.7 inches)
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 20.9 x 9.4 x 20.2" (532 x 240 x 514mm)
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.5" (39mm)
-
- Card Length
- 17.6" (449mm) without HDD cage
-
- Power Supply Format
- Standard ATX PS2-Style PSU
-
- Weight
- 23lbs (10.4kg)
-
- External Bays
- ✗
-
- Internal Bays
- (3) 3.5", (6) 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7 + 2 vertical
-
- Ports/Jacks
- 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB, audio/mic jacks, fan speed switch
-
- Other
- Fan Controller
-
- Front Fans
- 1x 140mm (Up to 3x 120mm or 2x 140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 140mm (Up to 1x 140mm or 120mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (3 x 120mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- 10mm acoustic foam on 4 panels
-
-
Fractal Design Define R6 TGBest Mid-Priced ATX
-
- Type
- Mid Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, mATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 21.38 x 9.17 x 18.31" (543 x 233 x 465mm)
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.53" (39mm)
-
- Card Length
- 17.3" (440mm)
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2 up to 300mm
-
- Weight
- 27.33 lbs (12.39kg)
-
- External Bays
- 1
-
- Internal Bays
- (6) 3.5/2.5", (2) 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7 + 2 vertical
-
- Ports/Jacks
- (2) USB 3.1 Gen 1, (2) USB 2.0, Headphone/Mic
-
- Other
- Nexus+ PWM Fan Hub
-
- Front Fans
- 2x 140mm X2 GP-14 included (3x 120 / 2x 140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1 x 140mm X2 GP-14 included (1 x 140mm)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (3 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Riotoro CR500 TGBest Budget ATX
-
- Type
- Mid Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- ATX, mATX, Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 435 x 270 x 453mm
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.5” (39mm)
-
- Card Length
- 320mm
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2 up to 180mm
-
- Weight
- 6.6 kg
-
- External Bays
- (0) 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- (2) 3.5", (2) 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 7
-
- Ports/Jacks
- (2) USB 2.0, (1) USB 3.0, (1) Audio/Mic
-
- Other
- Two LED 120mm fans
-
- Front Fans
- 3x 120 mm (2x 120mm LED fans included)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm (1x fan included)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
NZXT H400iBest MicroATX
-
- Type
- Mini Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- Micro-ATX / Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 13.7 x 8.3 x 16.6" (393 x 210 x 421mm)
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1.5” (38mm)
-
- Card Length
- 16.2" (411mm)
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2
-
- Weight
- 16.8lbs (7.6kg)
-
- External Bays
- (0) 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- (1) 3.5", (4) 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 4
-
- Ports/Jacks
- (2) USB 3.0, (1) Audio/Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- 2x 120mm (2x 140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- ✗ (2x 120mm or 2x 140mm)
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
NZXT H200iBest Mini-ITX
-
- Type
- Mini Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- Mini-ITX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 13.7 x 8.3 x 14.6" (349 x 210 x 372mm)
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- 1” (25mm)
-
- Card Length
- 12.8" (325mm)
-
- Power Supply Format
- PS/2 / SFX
-
- Weight
- 13.2lbs (6.0kg)
-
- External Bays
- (0) 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- (1) 3.5", (4) 2.5"
-
- Card Slots
- 2
-
- Ports/Jacks
- (2) USB 3.0, (1) Audio/Mic
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Front Fans
- (2x 120mm or 2x 140mm)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Top Fans
- 1x 120mm
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- ✗
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
-
Deepcool QuadstellarBest Showcase
-
- Type
- Full Tower
-
- Motherboard Support
- E-ATX (to 330mm), ATX, mATX
-
- Dimensions (HxWxD)
- 483 x 493 x 538mm
-
- Card Length
- 380mm
-
- Power Supply Format
- Standard PS/2 ATX Up To 300mm
-
- Weight
- 33.95 lbs.
-
- External Bays
- (0) 5.25"
-
- Internal Bays
- (8) 3.5", (2) 2.5" Storage Compartment + (3) 2.5" In Case
-
- Card Slots
- 8 + 6
-
- Ports/Jacks
- (2) USB 3.0, (1) Audio/Mic
-
- Other
- App controlled LED lighting and fan controller
-
- Front Fans
- 6x 120mm (4x 120mm fans included)
-
- Rear Fans
- 1x 120mm (1x fan included), 2x 80mm (optional)
-
- Top Fans
- ✗
-
- Bottom Fans
- ✗
-
- Side Fans
- 2x 120mm
-
- Dampening
- ✗
-
- Space Above Motherboard
- N/A
-
News and Product Updates
After our assessment, we determined that the beautiful Thermaltake Level 20 GT RGB has the quality, capacity and performance to match its glam. Unfortunately, the dust filters were difficult to service, and its price exceeded expectations. If you can live with that, you’ll love this case!
Why Trust Us
We've tested hundreds of cases over the years, from massive luxury models to tiny Mini-ITX budget chassis, with plenty of RGB-lit tempered-glass models spending time on our test bench in recent years. We build a full system in each case we review, and test airflow, temperature and noise. Below you'll find our favorites among dozens we've tested, broken out by size and, with the most-common ATX category, price.
Quick Shopping Tips
- Figure out what parts you have/want first. Aesthetics are important, but before you get to that, you’ll want to know what motherboard, graphics card, and cooler you’ll be using, plus how many drives you’ll want to install. This will dictate the size and shape of the cases you should be considering.
- You probably don’t need a huge tower. Multi-card setups seem to be on the wane, storage is always getting denser (plus with an M.2 SSD, your SSD is physically smaller than ever), and coolers are getting more efficient. So unless you are building a component-packed workstation or you just like the looks and upgradability of a full-sized tower, something smaller will probably serve you well.
- Cooling is key, especially in small cases or with lots of components. Airflow is important, especially when it comes to high-end components in tight spaces. Check our cooler reviews for our cooling test results before buying, and remember that cases with tempered-glass fronts and tops often restrict airflow and may require additional fans.
- Tiny cases are tougher to build in. This is especially important if you’re a novice builder, but even veterans can find it tough to fit components in a small Mini-ITX chassis. There’s no doubt that compact builds with powerful parts are impressive and space-saving. But remember to set aside extra time and patience—and double-check those key component dimensions—before attempting to build a tiny PC.
- Choose a chassis that you like to look at. Unless you don’t care about aesthetics at all and are going to be shove your new system far under your desk, your case is likely to spend lots of time in your peripheral vision. Don’t forget to check airflow and that your parts will fit. But after that, find something that appeals to you visually, whether that be a glass-enclosed rainbow of RGB LEDs, or a simple black box with smooth lines and lots of top-mounted USB ports. There are tons of case options out there. You should take the time to find one that appeals to you visually.
Best XL/EATX Cases
The be quiet! Dark Base 700 is in a class of its own. It may seem like just another case with a tempered-glass side panel, but upon closer inspection it's clear just how much time and effort went into the design of this chassis. You'll be hard-pressed to find a more versatile, high-performance enclosure.
be quiet! Dark Base 700
Alternate
Best High-End ATX Case
The Panzer EVO RGB is a fantastic chassis with enough tempered glass and RGB lighting to satisfy even the most hard-core gamer. Top-notch thermal performance combined with a laundry list of premium features guarantees this chassis will delight performance enthusiasts as well.
Cougar Panzer EVO RGB
Best Mid-Range ATX Cases
Although the Silent Base 601 is not a perfect chassis, solid design, great features and quality craftsmanship make this case a definite candidate for your short list, if you're okay with the absence of tempered glass (in the base model) and RGB lighting.
be quiet! Silent Base 601
For enthusiasts looking for a well-rounded chassis, the Fractal Design Define R6 is an extremely versatile, feature-packed case that is well worth the asking price. Even if you don’t have immediate plans to install a pair of 360mm all-in-one coolers or build a custom loop water cooling system, the Define R6 lets you easily reconfigure your system at a later date to do just that.
Fractal Design Define R6
Best Budget ATX Case
The Riotoro CR500 is a great-looking chassis with compelling features and solid performance. Buyers looking for a stylish case to house their entry-level hardware will find good value in this chassis. Despite a few minor drawbacks, value-seeking performance enthusiasts should consider it for its low price, good looks and respectable performance.
Riotoro CR500 TG
Best MicroATX Case
NZXT’s MicroATX chassis adopts a winning design to a smaller form factor, while bringing along excellent performance, RGB and fan controls, and competitive pricing. It’s an excellent option for a modern mid-sized PC build.
NZXT H400i
Alternate
Best Mini-ITX Case
The H200i takes a winning NZXT design and shrinks it down to Mini-ITX tower dimensions, while maintaining good thermal performance. The addition of controls for RGB lights and fans and a reasonable price point make it easy to recommend for those building a compact performance PC.
NZXT H200i
Alternate
Best Tempered-Glass Case
Cougar’s big RGB-equipped chassis gets our enthusiastic nod for combining great lighting with excellent thermals, something few other case makers have accomplished. Solid construction and quiet operation make it a great choice even if lighting isn’t a priority.
Cougar Panzer EVO RGB
Alternate
Best High-End Showcase PC Case
The Quadstellar is a uniquely impressive chassis that caters to high-end builders with discretionary income. Without any mods or add-ons, it's the perfect showcase for system builders, gamers, and enthusiasts.
Deepcool Quadstellar
But you still have the pc o11 air and Lan cool one to test! Reviews for the lancool one digital asap plz!
I had the Lian Li A20. It was an expensive beast, and a damn good case, but i find Fractal Design's cases to be more practical, same build quality - if not better, and definitely quieter.
The thin aluminium of the Lian Li was prone to vibration.
It's a legacy name thing from a time when your CRT monitor sat upon a PC case that was designed to be laid flat & sit on a desk. It then served as a distinction between laptops & other equipment.
If you have your mid-tower case on your desk you are doing it wrong.
Its noisier and it eats up valuable desk real estate. Its a big stupid box on a desk - F it off.
'But how else can we look at the purty lights?!' they might ask. That's where it all went wrong.
It's not about seeing it, it's about seeing it presented in a fashionable manner. It's sort of like a museum. Every piece of artwork is framed, has special lighting on it, there is a lot that goes into taking something and putting it inside of a case for viewing and making it look, for lack of a better word, cool.
Why TG? Why not. It's really no more of an insulator than giant plastic side panels or even the sheet metal sides used in more premium cases. It does allow for better visibility of the interior and is far less prone to scratching than acrylic. It also does not cloud over like acrylics can with age and heat.
Personally, a heavy case is a bonus to me, lightweight cases in a tower design on a desktop just feel flimsy and are prone to knock-overs by cats or ppl not watching where they are going. A solid, heavy case goes nowhere, no matter how hard you slam the vacuum into the desk.
There's been all kinds of pc's built in open air, even the ones designed to hang on the wall like a picture, just a little glass in front to protect from direct contact. They have one thing in common. The owners spend more time cleaning out the dust than they do gaming or using the pc. A case does a lot more than be a box designed to hold the components, it's also for protection of the components from outside abuse (like when the cat jumps up on the desk, or your 3 yr old discovers she can throw dolls) and they also protect the components from excessive, immediate dust. Pull the side panel off if you want to, just invest in multiple cans of compressed air, your cleaning regimen will go from every few months to every couple of days.
What's ironic, though, about top-mounted USB ports is that dust in the air will naturally settle into those top-facing ports. Probably most, if not all, of those top-facing ports don't have dust covers either.
I like Phanteks' cases that have side-facing USB ports. It shouldn't get too much dust, it won't stick out the front, and it's usually easy to access whether the case is on your desktop or floor.
Article was a little confusing though after reading the op statement. Still trying to figure out how "and most sell for less than $100" fits into all that when all but 1 case was over $100 by a decent margin.