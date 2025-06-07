Alienware releases a PC Lego set — Area-51 kit has 318 bricks, builds NUC NUC-sized PC

Alienware has added a tiny NUC-sized PC to its roster and is selling it to its app users for 9,999 ARP (Alienware Reward Points). However, the new Alienware Area-51 Brick Kit is not a functioning PC; it is simply a Lego set with instructions to build a cute, blocky custom Alienware Area-51 replica.

This Alienware desktop PC replica construction set includes 318 "authentic Lego bricks." Once you finish building this desktop model, it will stand 2.2 x 5.3 x 5 inches (55 x 132 x 130mm) in size, which is just under a liter, roughly similar in size and volume to a modern NUC or NUC-a-like. Of course, this model is designed to stand on one side as a tower, just like the Alienware Area-51 Desktop that inspired it.

The brief blog post about the Area-51 PC Lego set offers a few viewing angles and a sideways glance at the packaging. We see the tower with and without its side window in place.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Alienware) (Image credit: Alienware) (Image credit: Alienware)

It is pleasing to see another PC tech-related Lego set, but this product is a little underwhelming in some ways. Part of the blame might be on the 2025 Area-51 design – this gaming desktop’s latest incarnation is not as instantly recognizable as an Alienware artifact as previous models. You might recall the H. R. Giger-esque Area-51 Predator designs in the early 2000s, or the angular triple bay hexagon designs from the mid-2010s. Both those examples were unmistakable chassis shapes, even at a distance.

Another criticism is that we feel this is somewhere a little actual RGB LED lighting might have made a nice difference. The kit is built to be an ornament, after all. Or, perhaps someone could work on this kit to include RGB, and even some degree of PC functionality...

Getting your hands on an Area-51 PC Lego set isn’t as straightforward as we would like. Alienware has shoved it in the ARP Marketplace, where customers spend loyalty points on Alienware merchandise like keychains, stickers, and socks. The new Lego set is by far the most expensive (and desirable) thing in the marketplace, but it took some nosing around to find out how to get these points.

FAQ section - Earning ARP (Image credit: Alienware)

You can collect this ARP currency by installing the Alienware Arena app, participating in community events, and engaging with the rest of the community. You even gain ARP drops through daily log-ins, browsing time, and quests. Other quick ways to gain ARP include connecting your Steam, Twitch, and Discord accounts and completing quests on these platforms.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How long it would take to gather 9,999 ARP is probably somewhat variable, but hopefully, people interested in Alienware and Lego might already have collections of this digital resource. Alienware says it wants a high redemption rate for this new Lego kit.

Previous unlikely tech + Lego collaborations

We are seeing increasing numbers of Lego and semiconductor industry crossovers. Last December, we reported on the fantastic ASML TWINSCAN EXE:5000 Lego set. This was officially described as a "masterpiece in technology" but came with a prohibitive sticker price at $228, and was an employee exclusive, sadly.

This year, we also saw Oxford Toys and SK hynix release a model allowing plastic brick construction fans to build their own Package and Test facility. SK hynix's set seemed to be on offer, advertised at under $30 equivalent in Korean currency, when it surfaced on social media. However, we aren’t sure about the availability of the SK hynix Oxford Blocks set outside of Korea.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.