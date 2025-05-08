Alienware's new Aurora laptops are for gamers who crave some design subtlety

News
By published

A new cooling solution also helps them fit in your backpack

Alienware 16 and 16X Aurora laptops
(Image credit: Dell/Alienware)

Alienware is typically known for sci-fi focused, spaceship-inspired designs. But with its new Aurora laptops, the Dell subsidiary is going for a bit more subtlety.

In time for PAX East, Alienware is launching the Alienware 16 Aurora and Alienware 16X Aurora, systems that blend understated (well, for Alienware) designs with gaming power. It feels like the successor to last year's Alienware m16 R2, which dialed down the gaming looks and added a "stealth mode" for quiet performance and plain lighting – and that feature is coming back with the Auroras.

Alienware 16 and 16X Aurora laptops

(Image credit: Dell/Alienware)

Both Auroras come in a dark blue "interstellar indigo" chassis that features the alien head logo on the lid, but little else that screams gaming notebook. They have curved edges designed to be comfortable to pick up and carry, and can also be opened with one hand.

Alienware 16 and 16X Aurora laptops

(Image credit: Dell/Alienware)

Alienware has made these gaming laptops smaller than its classic designs by eliminating the "thermal shelf," a cooling solution that typically juts out the back of the laptop. Instead, there's a cooler on the bottom of the device, where a rear foot would usually be found. This sucks cool air in from the bottom of the laptop and exhausts it from the back and sides.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

Alienware 16 Aurora

Alienware 16X Aurora

CPU

Up to Intel Core 9 270H

Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050/4050/5060/5070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060/5070 (up to 115 W)

Memory

Up to 32GB DDR5-5600

Up to 64GB DDR5-5600

Storage

Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display

16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 120 Hz, G-Sync, 300 nit brightness

16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240 Hz, G-Sync, 500 nit brightness

Webcam

720p

1080p, IR, Windows Hello

Battery

60 WHr or 96 WHr

96 WHr

Weight

5.49 pounds (2.49 kg)

5.86 pounds (2.66 kg)

The 16X Aurora is a more premium version of the system, with higher-end components and parts. It goes up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 64GB of RAM, 2TB display, and a 240 Hz, 300-nit screen. Additionally, it has a higher-resolution webcam than the standard 16, and has a metal lid and bottom (as opposed to just the metal lid on the 16 Aurora).

There are other quality differences: The 16X has single-zone RGB, while the regular 16 just has white backlighting. Additionally, one of the 16X's USB Type-C ports supports Thunderbolt 4, while that's not the case on the 16.

Image 1 of 2
Alienware 16 and 16X Aurora laptops
(Image credit: Dell/Alienware)

The new systems will start at $1,149 in the US. For the regular Alienware 16 Aurora, that will get you an Intel Core i7 14700H (Raptor Lake Refresh), 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 4050, and a QHD, 120 Hz display.

At launch, the Alienware 16X Aurora will start at $1,949, though a cheaper base model will launch "soon after," an Alienware rep tells me. The $1,949 system has a Core Ultra 9 275HX, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, an RTX 5060, and a QHD, 240 Hz screen.

The Aurora laptops follow the launch of the new Area-51 machines announced earlier this year and recently released, and are the first Aurora-branded notebooks from the company in almost 20 years. Alienware's revival of its Aurora and Area-51 laptop sub-brands come as its parent company, Dell, attempts to simplify its naming schemes.

See more Gaming Laptops News
Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

More about gaming laptops

Lenovo's new Legion 9i gaming laptop sports an 18-inch dual-mode 3D display and flagship specs

HP Omen Max 16 review: Hefty, premium

Former SK hynix employee transferred advanced chip packaging technologies to Huawei
See more latest
1 Comment Comment from the forums
Most Popular
Amedac
Former SK hynix employee transferred advanced chip packaging technologies to Huawei
GPU
Startup trains AI models with gaming GPU setup under $100K
Gigabyte RTX 5060/Ti lineup
RTX 5060 reviews are reportedly in jeopardy — Nvidia allegedly withholding pre-release drivers from reviewers
Huawei
HarmonyOS replacing Windows on Huawei laptops — delivers connectivity across the ecosystem
Nvidia Hopper H100 GPU and DGX systems
Nvidia celebrates dumping of Biden-era AI chip export rules — simpler new policy promised
Talking to your pet
Baidu developing AI-driven animal to human translator – Dr Doolittle plans revealed in patent application
Intel Arc Pro A60
Intel teases Arc Battlemage professional GPUs for Computex — Variants with 24GB of VRAM alleged
xAI Colossus Memphis Supercluster
Musk’s Colossus is fully operational with 200,000 GPUs backed by Tesla batteries — Phase 2 to consume 300 MW, enough to power 300,000 homes
RTX 5090 Gallery Shot
Nvidia reportedly halts RTX 5090D deliveries in China — undelivered orders canceled, GPU ban speculated
Dr. Lisa Su
After projecting losses of $1.5 billion, AMD CEO Lisa Su calls for a balance between export controls and national security