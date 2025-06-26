Dell's new 'Premium' laptops are the XPS in all but name — Intel Core Ultra Series 2 arrives in 14 and 16-inch sizes

Dell has taken the covers off its new flagship laptops, the Dell Premium 14 and 16, following the sunsetting of the XPS brand. The new laptops feature Intel Core Ultra 200H Series processors and are available as 14- and 16-inch models.

The new models feature displays measuring 14.5 inches on the Dell 14 Premium and 16.3 inches on the Dell 16 Premium, replete with Dell's InfinityEdge bezels. These are slightly larger than the XPS models they succeed, but otherwise, they look largely similar to their predecessors.

Display options include OLED panels with up to 4K resolution and 120Hz variable refresh rates. Under the hood, there's the Intel Core Ultra 200H CPU and memory with speeds up to 8400 MHz.

Dell rates battery life at up to 20 hours of streaming on the Dell 14 Premium, or up to 27 hours on the Dell 16 Premium. Naturally, depending on the spec you choose and your usage, your mileage will vary. We'll have to test this on our own to see how it holds up.

The Dell 16 Premium features Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and delivers up to 45W of sustained CPU performance, as well as Nvidia's RTX 50 Series laptop GPUs, specifically the 5060. For the Dell 16 Premium, there's also an Ultra 7 variant, and you get 32GB of memory and 1TB M2 NVMe storage. Prices start at $2,699.

The Dell 14 Premium features the Ultra 7 and Intel Arc graphics as standard, although you can choose to upgrade to a fairly paltry Nvidia RTX 4050. Memory options start at 16GB (upgradeable to 32GB), and you get 512GB SSD storage as standard. While the 14-inch model doesn't support 4K, both sizes are available as a touchscreen.

Both also run on Windows 11 and feature the requisite suite of Copilot AI features you can't escape on laptops these days.

The two laptops weigh between 1.63- 1.72kg and 2.07 kg - 2.11 kg respectively, and also feature Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a 1080p 30 fps FHD RBG-IR webcam, and two color options, graphite or platinum.

I/O depends on your model, but you'll get 1 microSDXC v7.1 slot as standard, a universal audio jack, and 3 Thunderbolt 4 Gen 2 Type-C ports. Dell has also hinted at RTX 5070 models, as well as Intel Arc options for the larger 16-inch model, which is says will be "available soon."

