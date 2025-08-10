The Asus Vivobook 16 Flip Laptop is on sale for all-time low $949 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you should take a closer look at this offer from Amazon on the Asus Vivobook 16 Flip Laptop . This discount applies to the model with the highest specs, which boasts an OLED display and an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor. It usually goes for around $1,999, but right now it's discounted to just $949.

When picking out the best laptop for yourself, it helps to make a list of needs and check that against the specs of what's on the market, to hone in on the best device. In this case, we doubt anyone's list had a 360-degree flip hinge on it, but if yours does, you're in luck because the Asus Vivobook 16 Flip Laptop has a screen that can flip all the way around for some interesting configurations that are sure to contribute to workflows of all sorts.

Asus Vivobook 16 Flip Laptop: was $1,999 now $949 at Amazon All-time low price This laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor that packs Intel Arc graphics. Video is output to a 16-inch OLED screen with a 3K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. You get a 500GB internal SSD for storage and 16GB of RAM for memory.

This offer is for the higher end version of the Asus Vivobook 16 Flip laptop, which features an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor. It integrates Intel Arc graphics to output video to a 16-inch OLED panel. This laptop is definitely graphics-friendly with a dense, 3K resolution that measures in at 2,880 x 1,800 pixels. The refresh rate can reach as high as 120 Hz which isn't the highest on the market, but it's definitely not the lowest either.

For storage, you get a 500GB internal SSD alongside 16GB of RAM for working memory. It's powered by a 75Whr battery that can last up to 22 hours away from an AC power source. Like we mentioned before, it has a 360-degree hinge that can flip the screen all the way around. Port-wise, you get a handful of ports including a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 output, a USB Type-C port and a Thunderbolt port. A 3.5mm jack is included for connecting audio devices as well.

Overall, this is a great deal on a productive laptop with plenty of appealing specs that are suitable for casual and professional users alike. If you want something for gaming, however, it would be best to explore our list of best gaming laptops to see what's leading the market.

