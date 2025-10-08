Best Prime Day gaming GPU deals 2025 — deals on cheap Nvidia, AMD, and Intel gaming graphics cards
Save money on GeForce, Radeon, and Arc graphics cards.
We're constantly scouring the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sales event, as well as competing retailers like Newegg and Best Buy, to find the absolute best deals on gaming graphics cards. We've compiled all these deals here and are constantly updating this page with the best GPU deals available. We also have a GPU price index that lists the lowest price we can find today on any specific class of GPUs.
Deals on gaming GPUs can be challenging to find, as top-end GPUs often sell above MSRP. However, this means that even GPUs listed at MSRP are a deal compared to other options. And, believe it or not, there are plenty of actual deals to be found on cards that sell below MSRP, too, particularly in the budget price bands.
We select deals based on our in-depth knowledge, gained from thorough reviews, expansive benchmarks, and extensive historical price analysis. We're seeing a lot better value on AMD and Intel cards than on Nvidia-powered offerings, but you can still find some savings on RTX cards. Additionally, you can explore our list of the best graphics cards for targeted purchasing advice across a range of price points, and our GPU benchmark hierarchy to view evergreen performance data, regardless of sale trends.
Best RTX 5050 Deals
Best RTX 5060 Deals
An entry-level 50-series graphics card that allows the use of Nvidia's latest DLSS 4 tech. It's a great 1080p gaming card, but it's limited by its 8GB of VRAM.
Best RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Deals
The performance of the PNY RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB OC nips at the heels of the RTX 4070, with lower power consumption and noise levels. It's ample 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM will provide enough memory for any current game, and should be more than enough for several years to come.
Best RTX 5070 Deals
Newegg has Zotac's capable Twin Edge RTX 5070 on sale for $30 below MSRP. Enter promo code FTTE682 at checkout to get the discount.
If you'd like a beefier triple-fan RTX 5070, this MSI Shadow model features a stealthy black shroud and a larger heatsink than the Zotac model above for a bit more money. Newegg will knock $10 off this card with promo code FTTE679 at checkout, taking it below MSRP.
This MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 5070 has a straightforward triple-fan cooler design without any frills, but what more do you need for gaming goodness? 12GB of VRAM lets you stoke the fires of 1440p gaming.
You have to be an Amazon Prime member to access this deal. The MSI Shadow 2X OC has 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM running on a 192-bit memory bus, as well as a 2.5 MHz boost clock when running in extreme mode. The card uses a twin-fan cooling design with MSI's Torx fans.
No sale, but this is currently one of the best value RTX 5070 graphics card available for sale without any deal gimmicks. It's the OC version with a 2.2 MHz base clock and 2.5 MHz boost. Make use of the Blackwell architecture and Nvidia's latest DLSS 4 features for improved gaming fidelity and performance.
Best RTX 5070 Ti Deals
Get a 5070 Ti from Zotac for MSRP at Newegg. This OC version of the card offers triple-fan cooling, 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, and 8960 CUDA cores.
If the Zotac card above sells out, consider this Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 5070 Ti at MSRP. Its large triple-fan cooler should make this card cool and quiet, and its clean and stealthy design should be a great fit for most builds.
Best RTX 5080 Deals
While not technically a deal, a GeForce RTX 5080 card at MSRP remains a fairly unusual sight. Get this triple-fan Gigabyte card at Newegg for Nvidia's suggested price.
The PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC is based on Nvidia's latest Blackwell architecture capable of handling modern games at 4K. It features 16GB of GDDR7 memory,
Best RTX 5090 Deals
The GeForce RTX 5090 is the king of gaming graphics cards, but prices usually demand a royal treasury to finance the privilege.
This PNY GeForce RTX 5090 still isn't cheap, but B&H's discount is a better offer than most we've seen involving rebates or gift cards from other retailers..
Best RX 9060 XT Deals
PowerColor's compact Reaper Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB offers great performance for a relatively attainable graphics card in a tiny footprint.
A straight $30 off a Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB with no gift cards or other gimmicks is a great deal if you're gaming at 1080p and can live within this card's 8GB of VRAM. Grab this card for $269 at Newegg.
Best RX 9070 Deals
If you want a great GPU during Prime Day, you probably shouldn't shop at Amazon. This ASRock Radeon RX 9070 is a good choice for a midrange build or upgrade, thanks to its solid 1440p performance. At $599, it's just $50 away from AMD's MSRP. It also sports 16GB of VRAM, and boost clocks of up to 2520 MHz.
Best RX 9070 XT Deals
The Radeon RX 9070 XT is our best overall GPU pick for enthusiast gaming. Use promo code FTE697 at Newegg to score $10 off ASRock's already reasonably priced Challenger card and take your total to just $639 .
Best Intel Arc B570 Deals
Intel's Arc B570 is one of the only cheap graphics cards worth buying, and at just $209 from Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days, it's even more attainable than ever.
What to Look for in a Graphics Card Deal
When shopping for a graphics card, consider the following.
🔎 What resolution, settings do you want to play at? A low-end budget graphics card can play games at 1080p in medium settings, but if you want to play at ultra settings, you'll need to get at least a mid-range card. As you move up the stack of cards, you can play at 2K resolution and higher settings or, with the priciest cards, 4K.
🔎 How many fps do you consider smooth? Most people consider 30 fps the bare minimum for playability and 60 fps decent. However, if you want less lag for eSports gaming, you'll want to be able to go to over 100 fps at reasonable settings. See our GPU benchmark hierarchy to find out how each GPU fares.
🔎 Do you have enough power? Make sure that you have enough capacity from your power supply to support the card. If you're not sure, use a tool such as Newegg's power supply calculator to see how much you need. If your power supply can't handle the card, either get a new PSU or a different card.
🔎 Will it fit in your case? If you've got a small PC case, make sure you check the length of the card against the case's clearance numbers.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
- Jeffrey KampmanSenior Analyst, Graphics