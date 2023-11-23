Black Friday

If you're on the lookout for a new piece of tech or an upgrade for your beloved PC, Tom's Hardware has what you need. We scour the internet for the best deals to ensure you don't pay a dime more than you need to.  

Black Friday Deals Live Blog

Black Friday Tech Deals Live: Latest PC Hardware, CPU, GPU, SSD, and Laptop Price Drops

By Avram Piltch last updated

We're tracking sales on the everything from the latest processors to laptops, 3D printers and more.

Gift Guides and Seasonal Sales
Black Friday Deals

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2023: 4K, Gaming, and More

By Stewart Bendle published

There are lots of awesome monitor deals dropping every day! Here are the best offers worth your hard-earned money this Black Friday.

Monitors
Lowest Prices on SSDs

SSD Price Index 2023: Cheapest Price on 1TB, 2TB and 4TB Models

By Stewart Bendle last updated

Updated daily, this list shows the lowest US prices on major SSD models.

SSDs
Alienware m16 with RTX 4090

Alienware's Black Friday RTX 4090 Laptop Deal Costs Barely More Than the Card By Itself

By Avram Piltch published

This Alienware m16 config also has a Core i9 CPU, 240 Hz display and 2TB SSD.

Laptops
Best Black Friday CPU Deals

Best Black Friday CPU Deals 2023: Save on AMD and Intel

By Stewart Bendle published

We're rounding up the best deals on CPUs this Black Friday.

CPUs
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

AMD's beastly Ryzen 9 7900X3D gaming CPU drops to all-time low pricing for Black Friday 2023

By Paul Alcorn published

The gaming specialist Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU is down to an all-time low pricing of $433 for Black Friday 2023.

CPUs
A selection of graphics cards

GPU Price Index 2023: Lowest Price on Every Graphics Card Today

By Stewart Bendle last updated

Check the best prices on Nvidia RTX and AMD Radeon graphics cards.

GPUs
Best Black Friday SSD and Hard Drive Deals

Best Black Friday SSD and Hard Drive Deals 2023

By Stewart Bendle published

These are the best SSD and HDD deals this Black Friday — guaranteed to expand the storage on your PC without emptying your wallet.

SSDs
Sapphire Pulse RX 7900 XTX

AMD’s flagship RX 7900 XTX GPU returns to its all-time low price

By Matt Safford published

Sapphire's RX 7900 TXT is down to its lowest-ever price of $889 today on Amazon for Black Friday.

GPUs
Best Graphics Card Deals

Best Black Friday Graphics Card Deals 2023: Cheap Nvidia and AMD GPUs

By Avram Piltch published

Save money on Radeon, RTX, and GTX graphics cards this Black Friday.

GPUs
