Black Friday
If you're on the lookout for a new piece of tech or an upgrade for your beloved PC, Tom's Hardware has what you need. We scour the internet for the best deals to ensure you don't pay a dime more than you need to.
Live News
Black Friday Live Night and day coverage of the latest breaking sales on components and more
Best Deals
The best deals the best deals on our favorite tech -- all wrapped up in one handy spot
CPU Deals
The best CPU deals the best deals on CPUs Black Friday has to offer
Latest about Black Friday
Black Friday Tech Deals Live: Latest PC Hardware, CPU, GPU, SSD, and Laptop Price Drops
By Avram Piltch last updated
We're tracking sales on the everything from the latest processors to laptops, 3D printers and more.
Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2023: 4K, Gaming, and More
By Stewart Bendle published
There are lots of awesome monitor deals dropping every day! Here are the best offers worth your hard-earned money this Black Friday.
SSD Price Index 2023: Cheapest Price on 1TB, 2TB and 4TB Models
By Stewart Bendle last updated
Updated daily, this list shows the lowest US prices on major SSD models.
Alienware's Black Friday RTX 4090 Laptop Deal Costs Barely More Than the Card By Itself
By Avram Piltch published
This Alienware m16 config also has a Core i9 CPU, 240 Hz display and 2TB SSD.
Best Black Friday CPU Deals 2023: Save on AMD and Intel
By Stewart Bendle published
We're rounding up the best deals on CPUs this Black Friday.
AMD's beastly Ryzen 9 7900X3D gaming CPU drops to all-time low pricing for Black Friday 2023
By Paul Alcorn published
The gaming specialist Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU is down to an all-time low pricing of $433 for Black Friday 2023.
GPU Price Index 2023: Lowest Price on Every Graphics Card Today
By Stewart Bendle last updated
Check the best prices on Nvidia RTX and AMD Radeon graphics cards.
Best Black Friday SSD and Hard Drive Deals 2023
By Stewart Bendle published
These are the best SSD and HDD deals this Black Friday — guaranteed to expand the storage on your PC without emptying your wallet.
AMD’s flagship RX 7900 XTX GPU returns to its all-time low price
By Matt Safford published
Sapphire's RX 7900 TXT is down to its lowest-ever price of $889 today on Amazon for Black Friday.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.