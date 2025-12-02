<a id="elk-bd8e277f-3f01-4c69-a979-8945bca25b4c"></a><h2 id="grab-the-capable-cooler-master-nr200-mini-itx-case-for-under-60">Grab the capable Cooler Master NR200 Mini ITX case for under $60 </h2>\n<p id="b7f43c3d-0a96-4b39-a4da-1fc8e373e055" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">You've got all of your core components for your next ITX build, but in doing so, you are now on a shoestring budget for grabbing the rest. If that's you, you might want to take a look at Cooler Master's NR200 Mini, which was released a fair while ago, but became an incredibly popular case for a good reason: It's cheap, and it's still compact, compared to a mid-tower. <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.com/Cooler-Master-Triple-slot-Tool-Free-Accessibility/dp/B08BFJ8V8C">Discounted by 45% to just $59.99 at Amazon</a>, you're likely not going to find a better ITX case at this price point.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">The roomy case is simple to build into, offering a shrunk-down version of a standard tower PC build. With space for triple-slot GPUs and side-mounted support for radiators of up to 280mm, you can pack a lot into its compact 18-liter chassis. So long as you make sure that everything fits, and you have an SFX power supply to hand, it's hard to see where you might go wrong.</p>\n<a id="elk-fe8dee24-e8e5-4e4d-8b8d-270c632fc9aa" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="fe8dee24-e8e5-4e4d-8b8d-270c632fc9aa_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="59.99" data-editorial-was-price="109.99" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/eZeJcBzhhSdafqReqmV4L5-200-100.png" data-link="https://www.amazon.com/Cooler-Master-Triple-slot-Tool-Free-Accessibility/dp/B08BFJ8V8C" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Cooler Master " data-model-name="Cooler Master NR200 Mini-ITX PC Case" data-model-product-name="NR200 Mini-ITX PC Case" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoPercentage" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/eZeJcBzhhSdafqReqmV4L5-200-100.png.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;Small and compact, the NR200 from Cooler Master provides a clean-looking case for your build. Vented side panels allow cooling airflow for your components, with the case able to support AIO radiators up to 280mm. You can install large graphics cards in this case, but you will need to check the dimensions to ensure a perfect fit.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cooler-Master-Triple-slot-Tool-Free-Accessibility/dp/B08BFJ8V8C">View Deal</a></aside>\n<p id="0720a5aa-4187-4680-b9a0-81d0921f578d">There have been a few different variants of the NR200 over the years, but this one keeps its original, horizontal GPU layout, where the V2 model offered up a vertical mount instead. We reviewed the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/cooler-master-nr200p-max-review">NR200 Max in 2021</a>, which came with a slightly different layout, and a bundled AIO and cooler. But the build experience will largely be very similar, aside from the horizontal GPU.</p><p>Sporting a utilitarian design, this case has been around for a long time for a reason: Cooler Master managed to crack the code on getting out a capable, low-cost ITX case. If you look at the market today, you'll see prices at least double for compact cases like the Fractal Terra or the Thermaltake TR100. This makes the NR200 still a solid value option for SFF builders today, and at just under $60 at Amazon, you might just be able to recoup some of that money you've spent on pricey RAM. &mdash;<em> Sayem Ahmed</em></p>\n