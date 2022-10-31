FAQs

Is Kinguin legit? Kinguin has been operating for many years and is a reputable seller of video games for multiple platforms. The codes on sale on Kinguin are legitimate codes from game publishers that are sold through resellers for a lower price, and should you have any issues at all, just contact their friendly support team for help with your purchase.

How can I save outside of a Kinguin discount code? If you can't find a Kinguin discount code for you, you should browse their website for some of their deals and promotions. You can search under “Hot Deals”, “Less than $20” or “Less than $10” for some exclusive discounts on popular games, with action, adventure, FPS, VR and other games from indie and industry-leading publishers up for grabs for less.

Does Kinguin offer free shipping? With their online-only model, Kinguin 'deliver' everything electronically, meaning customers don't pay shipping fees on their orders. All the details you need to redeem your games, points, expansions or software are emailed to you once your order has been processed, so you'll only pay for the product itself, saving you shipping fees.

Can I stack Kinguin coupons? No, you are unable to stack multiple coupon codes at one time on a single purchase. You can however combine a coupon with an item that Kinguin already has on sale to get an even lower price. Have a look at our great coupons and see if there is one that will get you a discount on the game you are after.

What are Kinguin Krowns? Krowns are Kinguin’s virtual currency, which they give to account holders for completing certain actions on the site. These include buying products and even visiting the site on a regular basis. Customers can start collecting Kinguin Krowns as soon as they have created an account and spend them on further purchases or entry into members-only prize draws where you have a chance to win top gaming titles.

Kinguin Savings Tips

Join Kinguin rewards: When you create a Kinguin account, you are able to start collecting Kinguin Krowns, which are a virtual currency that you'll be awarded when you purchase games, and even when you just visit the website. Your Krowns can then be used to purchase games or compete in AAA game giveaway weekends.

How to use your Kinguin coupon

Using a discount code on Kinguin couldn’t be easier. Just select the item that you want to purchase and add it to your cart. Check our coupons page and if there is a deal there that matches your purchase, or any other savings coupon that you can use, copy the code and then check your cart. On this webpage, you will see a box marked “Discount Code”, enter your coupon code in the box and click apply. You will see the purchase total change to the new price, and then you can proceed with your order and enjoy your discount.

Great choice - Low price

Kinguin offers users the ability to purchase new and popular games at a discounted price compared to a lot of other retailers and platforms such as Epic Games Store and Steam. Kinguin works as a shopping hub for resellers of game key codes, these merchants have purchased the game codes in bulk from the developers and publishers of the games and have secured lower prices from buying in bulk which are passed along to the consumer.

Luckily for us, the merchants have to compete with each other for our business, and this competition drives down the prices, which means you can get your hands on your favorite AAA games for a lot less than what you would normally pay. Combine this with a coupon code and you could get massive savings on a brand new game.